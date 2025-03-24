Although Joaquin Phoenix is clearly one of the most talented actors working today, the “Method” approach he has taken for some of his more famous roles has been somewhat divisive within the acting community. His performances in modern classics such as You Were Never Really Here, Her, and The Sisters Brothers were met with serious critical acclaim, but in the instance of a film like the Joker sequel, it appeared as if Phoneix’s commitments were applied to flimsy material that needed more depth. Beau is Afraid is one of the most polarizing films of Phoenix’s career, and not just because of his performance; those who enjoyed the brutal, unforgiving tone of Ari Aster’s first two horror films were left baffled when Beau is Afraid turned out to be an absurdist romp. Although he attempted to use the same method techniques that had yielded him success within his past roles, Phoenix got some advice on how to be funny thanks to a salient tip from the legendary comedy star Nathan Lane.

Nathan Lane Helped Joaquin Phoenix on 'Beau Is Afraid'