During this year’s Sundance Film Festival to promote sci-fi comedy Landscape With Invisible Hand, young star Kylie Rogers sat down with Collider to talk about her other exciting projects. The Yellowstone star even shared some spoiler-free information about one of the most anticipated movie releases from 2023: Beau is Afraid, from visionary director Ari Aster (Midsommar).

During the interview, Rogers spoke with our own Steve Weintraub about the mood on the Beau is Afraid set and revealed how it made a difference to have Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) as the lead. By the trailer alone, you can tell that the upcoming movie will be a wild ride, and its surreal elements make it impossible to pin down to what genre the movie belongs to. According to Rogers, being cast in it was a surprise even for her:

"I still don't believe that I'm actually a part of such an amazing movie. I don't know, I can't really say much about it, but the process was amazing. Joaquin is so talented, he's obviously one of my biggest inspirations. I feel like that's a given. And [Ari Aster] is so creative, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. It's insane. […] I've never done a role like who I portrayed in 'Beau is Afraid,' so I was definitely a little nervous going into it, but then honestly, by the end of it, I was just totally out there, not self-conscious, just doing anything I could, and it was great.”

Image via Photagonist

RELATED: ‘Beau Is Afraid’: Ari Aster’s Next Film Receives Rating

Letting Go of Insecurities to Star in Beau Is Afraid

In addition, Rogers underscored that the subject of the movie was really a challenge when it came to getting into character. So far, all we know is that the movie chronicles decades in the life of Phoenix’s character Beau, and something bizarre that changes the world during a visit to his mother. Phoenix’s commitment to roles in general—and this one in particular—was invaluable in setting the tone, and the entire cast and crew embraced the weird together, according to Rogers. She explained:

"I think it's honestly very helpful to me, and everyone on set, because it is such a crazy movie with a very weird subject. It's just helpful to get everyone in the moment and in the scene, and no one feels weird about anything they have to do because everyone's fully in. Everyone was so passionate about everything they did, and it was great."

Aside from Rogers and Phoenix, the cast of Beau is Afraid also features Nathan Lane (The Birdcage), Amy Ryan (The Office), Pattie LuPone (American Horror Story), Parker Posey (Dazed and Confused), Denis Ménochet (The French Dispatch), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Hayley Squires (In the Earth), and Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces).

Special thanks to our 2023 partners at Sundance including presenting partner Saratoga Spring Water and supporting partners Marbl Toronto, EMFACE, Sommsation, Hendrick’s Gin, Stella Artois, mou, and the all-electric vehicle, Fisker Ocean.

Beau is Afraid premieres in theaters on April 21. You can watch our interview in the player above and the trailer for the upcoming film below: