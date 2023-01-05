A new poster for Beau Is Afraid reveals Ari Aster's mysterious new project will feature multiple versions of Joaquin Phoenix. Previously known as Disappointment Blvd., Beau Is Afraid is the third movie Aster makes with indie darling A24, after Hereditary and Midsommar.

So far, we don’t know much about Aster’s latest project besides that it stars Phoenix as one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time. The story should follow Phoenix’s character through multiple stages of his life, which explains why we see four different versions of the actor in the new poster. First, we have the de-aged child version of Phoenix that showed up in the movie’s first poster. The other three versions of Phoenix present in the poster are adults at different stages of life. The eldest of the four Phoenixs sports a long white beard, which means Aster movie will probably follow the character from birth to the grave.

With Hereditary and Midsommar, Aster became one of the most critical voices of contemporary horror. However, we don’t know whether Beau Is Afraid will be a horror movie. It certainly promises to be a psychedelic experience, especially with so many different versions of Phoenix being part of the story. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to find out more about the project since the new poster comes with the promise the first trailer for the movie will be released next Tuesday, January 10.

Image via Magnolia Pictures

When Is Beau Is Afraid Coming to Theaters?

Beau Is Afraid's impressive cast includes Broadway legends Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building) and Pattie LuPone (American Horror Story), Amy Ryan (The Office), Kylie Rogers (Home Before Dark), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), Denis Ménochet (The French Dispatch), Hayley Squires (In the Earth), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), and Zoe Lister-Jones (director of The Craft: Legacy).

As with his previous films, Aster is directing from a script he wrote himself. Aster is also bringing back cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski and film editor Lucian Johnston for Beau Is Afraid, after working with them in both Midsommar and Hereditary. The trio did a marvelous job with Aster’s previous films, so we have high hopes for the next one. Aster and Lars Knudsen are producing the movie for their Square Peg banner.

Beau Is Afraid was initially set for a 2022 release, before being pushed to 2023. If we are lucky, next week’s trailer might give us a final release date. Check out the new poster below.