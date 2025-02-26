Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker, but before he suited up for the critically panned sequel last year, he also teamed up with A24 for a twisted psychological thriller that just got a major streaming update. Phoenix stars alongside Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan in Beau is Afraid, the 2023 tragic comedy that earned scores of 68% from critics and 71% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $12.3 million at the worldwide box office on a $35 million budget. Max has officially announced that Beau is Afraid will begin streaming on the platform on March 14, leaving its current streaming homes of Prime Video and Paramount+ while joining other A24 hits like We Live in Time and A Different Man on HBO's streamer.

Beau is Afraid comes from writer/director Ari Aster, who first made his directorial debut in 2018 on Hereditary, the psychological horror thriller starring Toni Collette and Alex Wolff that earned $87 million at the box office on a modest $10 million budget. Many feel Collette’s performance in Hereditary not being recognized by the Academy is one of the biggest Oscar snubs of all-time. Aster followed up his work on Hereditary with Midsommar, the 2019 R-rated folk horror film starring Florence Pugh and Will Poulter that also found success at the box office, earning $48 million with a price tag of only $9 million. Many people also feel Pugh’s performance in Midsommar was worthy of her being nominated for an Oscar, but Pugh did receive a nomination the same year for her work in Little Women, the coming-of-age drama from Greta Gerwig.

