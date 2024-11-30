Joaquin Phoenix has been known to deliver a groundbreaking performance or two in his lifetime. While Joker: Folie à Deux may have been largely panned by critics and audiences, the actor’s first turn as Arthur Fleck in 2019’s Joker was a massive success. The same can be said for his work in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Spike Jonze’s Her, and Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon. But, if you slept on the actor’s 2023 pairing with filmmaker Ari Aster, you’ll soon be able to remedy that situation, as Beau Is Afraid is set for a streaming release next month. Along with Phoenix, those who tune into Prime Video beginning on December 13, will see dynamic performances from the likes of Parker Posey, Nathan Lane and national treasure, Patti LuPone, in a movie that you will just have to see to fully wrap your head around.

A trip through space and time, Beau Is Afraid could almost be considered a coming of age film, as Phoenix’s titular character bounces back and forth throughout different points of his life. At the center of the story are a series of tragic events - the death of his mother and the subsequent funeral which Beau is hoping to attend. But, in order to get to his mother’s final resting place, Beau must first confront the demons and memories of his past. It’s surreal! It’s trippy! It’s really everything you’d expect from Aster as he branches out from straight-up horror to deliver a darkly comedic take on - you guessed it - family trauma.

When it comes to family trauma, you’d be hard-pressed to find many other filmmakers currently in the biz who address it better than Aster. The director first made waves with his haunting 2018 film, Hereditary, which will never not mentally disturb us when its title is barely even whispered. We’ve seen Toni Collette in some incredible roles, but this one is a step above the rest - just watch at your own risk. Then, with Florence Pugh and the rest of the cast of 2019’s Midsommar, the director did it again, tackling family trauma in a completely different way, yet still managing to terrify and traumatize us to our cores. While Beau Is Afraid doesn’t follow the helmer’s regular recipe, it completely holds up to the movies that came before it.

'Beau Is Afraid' Boasts an Iconic Cast

Close

An Academy Award recipient, and four-time nominee, Joaquin Phoenix is precisely the man you’d want to lead your project. When you toss in the talent of three-time Tony Award-winners, Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane, and Emmy Award-nominated star, Parker Posey, you’ve got a real star-powered stew going. Filling out the rest of the ensemble behind Beau Is Afraid is a lineup that includes Amy Ryan (The Office), Kylie Rogers (Yellowstone), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Civil War), Richard Kind (Inside Out), Zoe Lister-Jones (New Girl), and more.

Head over to Prime Video on December 13 to watch Phoenix fall into Aster’s trippy mind-altering feature when Beau Is Afraid arrives on the streamer.