Tropical islands are among the most common vacation spots for tourists, and it's no wonder as to why. There's plenty of sun, friendly people, sprawling white beaches, crystal clear water, and exotic wildlife. What's not to love?

As such, many movies also take place on islands, tropical or otherwise. Sometimes, however, these islands aren't as pleasant as the ones in real life. Though many of these movie islands are fictional, they hide some pretty terrifying things beneath their lush exteriors.

Atlantis- 'Journey 2: The Mysterious Island' (2012)

The Mysterious Island, later revealed to be the lost city of Atlantis is located near the Oceanian nation of Palau. There, one can find all the wonders of the lost continent of Atlantis: cities, waterways, advanced technology, you name it. It would be a wonderful place if not for the many dangers lying in wait.

For one, the wildlife there is enormous. The electric eels, the lizards, even the bees are way too large to be considered safe. Furthermore, the island is sinking, and the volcano is due for an eruption. It only resurfaces every once in a while, before sinking beneath the waves again. It's truly a shame that such treasures can be so overshadowed by danger. It's also a shame that such an interesting premise was wasted on a mediocre movie.

Isla Nublar - 'Jurassic Park' Series (1993-)

Whoever thought bringing dinosaurs back to life and using them in a theme park was probably not the sharpest tool in the shed. Fortunately, they had the decency to do it on an isolated island off the coast of Costa Rica called Isla Nublar. With such a sketchy idea, it's of course, only a matter of time before the dinosaurs escape and wreak havoc on the gorgeous island.

The island is home to stunning tropical rainforests, enormous mountains, raging rivers, and about a dozen carnivorous species of dinosaur, who are all lurking somewhere out there in the wilderness. Best to just avoid it at all costs.

Skull Island - 'King Kong' Series (1933-)

If the name alone wasn't a good enough warning, Skull Island also happens to be in the shape of a skull. It also happens to be plagued by the same problem as Isla Nublar from Jurassic Park. That's right--it's full of dinosaurs. What's more, there's a giant ape who rules the island.

Though a skull-shaped island is cool in theory, and probably makes for a great photo spot, the hazards are simply too great to warrant a visit. But that doesn't necessarily stop a group of filmmakers, who in their infinite wisdom, bring King Kong to New York City. Because what could possibly go wrong?

Isla Cruces - 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Isla Cruces from Dead Man's Chest contains its own melancholy sense of beauty. Another island located in the Caribbean Sea, the island appears to have once been home to a small European village, which seems to have been abandoned long ago. The village was complete with a cemetery, a church, and even a flour mill. However, the reason it was abandoned quickly becomes apparent.

Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) used the island to hide a chest containing his heart, which is the key to killing him forever. As such, the island is guarded by Jones' fish-faced minions, who don't exactly take kindly to strangers. Though the abandoned village is pretty in a macabre sort of way, it's certainly not an ideal honeymoon destination.

Neverland - 'Peter Pan' (1953)

Neverland is an island featured in every Peter Pan film since the 1953 Disney animation, and it has been a subject of wonder for many generations of children since. An island where kids don't age? How wonderful does that sound? On the surface, it seems amazing, but there are more hazards than there are benefits.

There's a giant human-eating crocodile, a group of young ruffians, a cove full of pirates. Heck, even the seemingly-innocent mermaids try to drown anyone they don't recognize. Though the magical island is home to many wondrous sites, it also hosts plenty of dangers in equal measure.

Yamatai - 'Tomb Raider' (2018)

Yamatai is an island from the 2018 film Tomb Raider, and the 2013 video game of the same name. It's an island in the Dragon's Trangle that was once part of the Japanese Empire. It's also prone to thunderstorms, which is how poor Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) found herself marooned there.

The island was once ruled by an Empress named Himiko, who was infected with a virus that turns any who are exposed to it into zombies. Himiko, being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, opted to seal herself in a tomb, along with the virus. And there it lies, a potentially apocalyptic bio-weapon, just waiting to be unleashed on the world. Perhaps it is best that Yamatai remain unexplored.

Carnivorous Island - 'Life of Pi' (2012)

After he is lost at sea, Pi (Suraj Sharma) finds himself drifting towards an uncharted island. It is fairly unassuming, and has a pool of water in the middle. Later, he discovers that the pool contains a bioluminescent life form, which dyes the water a gorgeous neon colour. That night, however, Pi is greeted with a nasty surprise.

The jellyfish that inhabit the pool are all dead and decomposing, and the island itself seems to be feeding on them. Even though the pool in the centre of the island is beautiful, it is also dangerous, and there is no telling what would happen if one drank too much of its water.

Summerisle - 'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Summerisle is a sunny Scottish Isle featured in the revolutionary 1973 horror film The Wicker Man, which is also featured in the 2006 remake. It seems a lovely place on the surface, with its wooded areas and quaint little village. It's even inhabited by a closely-knit community of people. Perhaps a little too closely-knit.

Beyond the forests and open fields is a sacrificial cult. Any outsiders are considered hostile to them, and they will not hesitate or feel remorse to kill any who cross them, but not before luring them into a false sense of security. While it is pretty, there are also countless islands in Scotland, and it may be best to simply go to any of the other, less dangerous ones for a vacation instead.

Crab Key - 'Dr. No' (1962)

Featured in the masterpiece that is Dr. No, Crab Key is an island off the coast of Jamaica, which legend has it, is home to a ferocious fire-breathing dragon. 007 is sent to investigate said island for different purposes, and finds that the dragon myth does bear a grain of truth. There may not be a real live dragon, but there certainly is an armoured vehicle equipped with a flamethrower.

The purpose of this vehicle is to scare would-be intruders away from the headquarters of the shadowy organization known as Spectre. Though the picturesque Caribbean island certainly is beautiful, it might not be worth the risk of burning to death. It'd be better to vacation to the main island of Jamaica instead.

Amity Island - 'Jaws' (1975)

Amity Island is a small town in New York that has a major problem in the form of a great white shark with a thirst for human blood. Even though the picturesque town is a friendly and welcoming place on land, it would be wise not to fall for the call of the ocean.

Few can resist the urge to go swimming in the ocean, especially during a hot summer. But the shark living near the island knows no bounds, and has no mercy. No one is safe from the razor sharp teeth of Jaws, not even children. The only people truly safe on the island are those with an aversion to water, who are pretty few and far between in a town surrounded by it.

