You meet someone and you know instantly, that this is one I should avoid. However, either by one’s own curiosity or the persistence shown by the other individual, you don’t avoid but engage. This is the premise upon which the new trailer for Beautiful Disaster is based. The under-a-minute teaser trailer released by Voltage Pictures introduces us to Travis and Abby portrayed by Dylan Sprouse (After We Collided) and Virginia Gardner (Runaways).

Travis comes off as a bad boy with a somewhat inflated ego mixed with a brilliant charm. Throughout the start of the trailer, we see a very persistent Travis who is bent on wooing college freshman Abby despite her repeated rebuttals. Even when a date is secured between the pair, Abby is referred to sarcastically as “a wealth of information” by Travis given how little she shares about herself. For one, the trailer shows the benefits of persistence — within reasonable bounds — as it would seem Travis eventually gets across to Abby. The pair have electric chemistry but beneath that, it appears Abby is hiding a dark secret of her own.

Beautiful Disaster is an adaptation of the Jamie McGuire New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. The adaptation is helmed by Roger Kumble who made Cruel Intentions and After We Collided. Having worked with Sprouse previously on After We Collided, the filmmaker previously told Collider of his excitement to be teaming up with the actor again and the studio that made the film. "I had a fantastic experience working with Voltage and Dylan Sprouse on After We Collided and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Ginny Gardner on bringing another beloved novel to life," Kumble said.

Aside from seeing the reunion of Kumble and Sprouse, Beautiful Disaster will see the film star others including Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, and Brian Austin Green. The film is being produced by Brian Pitt, Mark Clayman, and Jonathan Deckler, President/COO of Voltage who will handle the global distribution of the film.

Check out the synopsis and the trailer below: