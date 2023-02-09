The new trailer for Beautiful Disaster was released today, and it comes with cute glimpses from the romance film, showing the electric chemistry between the main characters, Travis (Dylan Sprouse) and Abby (Virginia Gardner). They have hot chemistry, good banter, and they are attracted to each other, but are they good for each other?

Beautiful Disaster is an adaptation of Jamie McGuire’s bestselling novel of the same name. The story follows bad-boy Travis Maddox and Abby Abernathy as they fall in love with each other. Travis spends his days as the campus charmer while he uses his nights fighting in underground boxing matches where Abby meets him on her first night at a match. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his charms, Travis challenges her with a bet that leads to them living together in his apartment. The new released trailer reveals the cute banter and attraction between Abby and Travis as Abby tries and fails to ignore his charm. The trailer starts off with their meet-cute leading to Travis’ persistent pursuit to get close to Abby, who continues to decline his adorable charm, despite her obvious attraction to him. The trailer also teases Abby’s dark past and how it may come between the two.

The movie adaptation of the bestselling novel, which is slated for premiere on April 12, is directed by Roger Kumble. Kumble is no stranger to romance novel adaptations as he directed After We Collided based on the romance novel of the same name written by Anna Todd. Kumble also worked with Voltage Pictures and Sprouse on After We Collided. In an interview, Kumble had expressed his excitement at working with Voltage Pictures and Sprouse on another project.

Image via Voltage Pictures

Gardner played Karolina Dean on Marvel’s Runaways, and Sprouse starred in 2021 movie Tyger Tyger as Luke Hart. Along with Sprouse and Gardner, Beautiful Disaster will star Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, and Brian Austin Green. The romance film is produced by Brian Pitt, Mark Clayman, and the President/COO of Voltage Pictures Jonathan Deckler. Deckler will also handle the global distribution of the film.

Beautiful Disaster will debut in theaters on April 12. Watch the trailer below: