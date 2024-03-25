The sports movie has always held the power to uplift and reinvigorate, with some of the best examples regularly cited as many people's favorite films. Combine that power with a true story of hope despite struggle and a cast of talented actors, and you have a recipe for magic. Producer Frank Cottrell-Boyce first had the idea for The Beautiful Game - a movie about the soccer (or football) Homeless World Cup back in 2012. After many years of pushing, which included an iteration with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson attached, Bill Nighy was announced to star in 2021. Now three years later, the film is just around the corner, with a recent trailer release and positive reviews on the festival circuit suggesting it isn't one you will want to miss. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about The Beautiful Game so far.

The Beautiful Game Advocates to end homelessness, organize an annual tournament for Homeless men to compete in a series of football matches known as The Homeless World Cup. Release Date March 29, 2024 Director Thea Sharrock Cast Bill Nighy , Micheal Ward , Valeria Golino , Callum Scott Howells , Kit Young , Sheyi Cole , Tom Vaughan-Lawlor , Aoi Okuyama , Susan Wokoma , Cristina Rodlo , Sian Reese-Williams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Frank Cottrell-Boyce Studio(s) Film4 , Blueprint Pictures Distributor(s) Netflix

Image via Netflix

The Beautiful Game officially releases worldwide on March 29 following a short week-long theatrical release on March 22. The Beautiful Game will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix. For those without a subscription who need one in time for the release, a subscription to Netflix costs $6.99 per month for an ad-based plan or $15.49 per month for an ad-free plan. The Beautiful Game joins the plethora of enticing new releases on Netflix in March.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Beautiful Game'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On February 29, the official trailer was released for The Beautiful Game and is available to watch above. Fronted by a humble comedic tone perfect for the likes of Bill Nighy, this trailer immediately showcases its tender plot as star striker Vinny is scouted by Mal. However, it soon becomes clear that Vinny's footballing talents are overshadowed by his being in denial about his homelessness, a facet of his personality ready to cause rifts within the team. Shot in a gorgeously hopeful and warm tone, and ready to highlight the breathtaking Roman setting, the trailer for The Beautiful Game perfectly captures the essence of the real-world-inspired story at its heart and provides the platform for an entertaining and educational viewing experience.

Who Stars in 'The Beautiful Game'?

Close

Leading out the team in The Beautiful Game is Bill Nighy, the iconic British star on both stage and screen, as England team coach Mal. With a career that spans many a decade, including movies such as Love Actually, Shaun of the Dead, and many more, Nighy has proven to have the chops for both devastating drama and witty comedy - both perfect assets ready to provide a stellar performance. Beyond The Beautiful Game, Nighy is also set to star in the newest installment in The Omen franchise, The First Omen.

Alongside Nighy in this talented ensemble are the likes of Michael Ward (Top Boy) as talented striker Vinny, Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) as Protasia, Kit Young (Shadow & Bone) as Cal, Callum Scott Howells (It's A Sin) as Nathan, Cristina Rodlo (Halo) as Rosita, Sheyi Cole (Small Axe) as Jason, Tom Vaughn-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Kevin, and Valeria Golino (Rain Man) as Gabriella.

What Is 'The Beautiful Game' About?

Image via Netflix

An official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"In "The Beautiful Game," Mal, the manager of England's homeless soccer team, leads them to the Homeless World Cup in Rome. He takes a gamble by adding talented but troubled striker Vinny, who must overcome his past to become a team player. Inspired by the real Homeless World Cup, this is a story of second chances, where homeless individuals from across the globe find hope and competition on the field."

Promising a tale of a heartwarming rise to glory, The Beautiful Game feels shaped in the mold of the likes of The Mighty Ducks and Taika Waititi's recent Next Goal Wins. Featuring a team of homeless soccer players each with a backstory that represents just some of the many ways anyone can fall into homelessness, from financial difficulties to addiction issues, the story has its finger firmly on the pulse of our modern society. Soccer sits at the heart of millions of communities across the world, so, combining that with the opportunity to raise awareness about the very real experiences of homeless people around the globe, provides the possibility for an uplifting story ready to touch the hearts of audiences.

Who Is Making 'The Beautiful Game'?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Beautiful Game is directed by Me Before You's Thea Sharrock and written by The Railway Man's Frank Cottrell-Boyce. Producers on the project include Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Anita Overland, with cinematographer Mike Eley and editor Fernando Stutz also applying their trade. Speaking about the project, Graham Broadbent said in a press statement:

“The Beautiful Game is a film about succeeding against the odds. Our film shows the joy, drama and excitement of this real life tournament and the enormous potential of people left behind by society”

Of course, with a plot this resonant to the real world, there is oversight provided by the official Homeless World Cup Foundation, with their President and Founder Mel Young saying in a press release:

“We are incredibly excited to be the focus of the upcoming film The Beautiful Game. The Homeless World Cup is our contribution to tackling the homeless problem across the globe but there is so much more to do. We have proved just how powerful football can be when it is applied to a social problem and we will keep striving to do more. We hope that the work we do being told in The Beautiful Game inspires more people to join in and support future Homeless World Cups and together we can all aim to end homelessness forever."

Where Was 'The Beautiful Game' Filmed?

Image via Netflix

With the project originally being discussed back in 2012, it took almost ten years before principal photography began in August 2021, with shooting taking place in both London and Rome.