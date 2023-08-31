Cinematography is a crucial part of any movie: film is a visual medium after all. Lackluster cinematography can drag down an otherwise solid story; great cinematography can elevate a decent project to classic status.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest silm subreddit, to discuss which are the most beautifully shot movies of the 21st century so far. They came up with several terrific picks, from the fantastical imagery of The Fall to the wintry landscapes of Cold Mountain.

10 'The Fall' (2006)

In this dreamlike fantasy film, injured stuntman Roy Walker (Lee Pace), recounts a surreal story to a young migrant girl named Alexandria (Catinca Untaru), in a Los Angeles hospital. The tale he weaves is vivid and imaginative, set against stunning landscapes, featuring heroes, villains, and a quest for revenge.

The Fall is a triumph of visual storytelling, chock-full of sumptuous imagery. It was shot all over the world, from Argentina to Indonesia, Cape Town to the Colosseum, and cinematographer Colin Watkinson captures the magic of all these places. "The Fall is essentially a story built around the most beautiful shots I have ever seen in a film," said user ChipotleBanana.

9 'The Green Knight' (2021)

David Lowery directed this adaptation of the medieval Arthurian legend. Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, an untested young knight of King Arthur's Round Table. When the enigmatic Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) arrives at the court and challenges anyone to strike him, Gawain accepts, beheading the Green Knight. However, the supernatural Green Knight survives and grants Gawain a year to meet him at the Green Chapel to receive a blow in return.

The striking visuals fit the tone of the story incredibly well, feeling like an old storybook come to life. It's a strange movie, but the right kind of viewer is sure to appreciate it. "[The Green Knight] manages to capture the sublime in a way few movies have," said Redditor Schlappydog. "Absolutely gorgeous movie," added user Firm_Row_4729.

8 'Drive' (2011)

Nicolas Winding Refn's finest work is this stylish, atmospheric neo-noir thriller. Drive revolves around a mysterious Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan Gosling), who also moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals. His life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a connection with his neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan) and her young son.

Cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel practically turns LA into a character in its own right, showing us a different side of the seedy backstreets and unfolding desert. "Drive might not be the deepest movie you’ll find but, by God, was it beautifully shot," said user Corpsebomb.

7 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' (2022)

George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing features Tilda Swinton as a lonely woman who encounters an immortal genie (Idris Elba). They form a connection, and the Djinn tells her a series of tales with hidden meanings. However, it is revealed that the modern world is taking its toll on the Djinn, and he is growing weaker.

The cinematography was handled by John Seale, who also shot The English Patient, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and Miller's own Mad Max: Fury Road. "Three Thousand Years of Longing would be a very worthy addition to the list [of movies with the best cinematography]," said Redditor Planatus666.

6 'Cold Mountain' (2003)

John Seale was also the cinematographer for the Civil War drama Cold Mountain, and it shows. The film follows Inman (Jude Law), a wounded Confederate soldier who deserts the army to embark on a perilous journey home to Cold Mountain, North Carolina, where his love, Ada Monroe (Nicole Kidman), awaits.

The cinematography is breathtaking, particularly the landscapes (with Transylvania standing in for 19th-century Appalachia). "Cold Mountain is gorgeously filmed. One of my favorites," said user katfromjersey.

5 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon represents the pinnacle of the wuxia martial arts genre, combining balletic fight scenes with complex characters and beautiful imagery. Set in ancient China, the film follows the intertwined stories of two skilled warriors, Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat), and Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), who become entangled in a web of intrigue involving a stolen sword.

Cinematographer Peter Pau said he drew inspiration from Chinese painting, especially the use of "negative space [...] subtracting in order to make this impossible action look possible. No solid black or white, only mid-tones and the simplest direction of the light." "Easily one of the more visually stunning movies of the last 25 years," said Redditor itwillmakesenselater.

4 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Punch-Drunk Love is something of an outlier in Paul Thomas Anderson's filmography. It's a 95-minute romantic comedy-drama, as opposed to the sprawling dramatic epics he's most famous for. Nevertheless, it still features his trademark sharp storytelling and powerful cinematography.

Cinematographer Robert Elswit skillfully uses framing and camera moves to convey protagonist Barry's (Adam Sandler) emotional state, particularly his anxiety and feelings of being trapped. "Punch-Drunk Love has some amazing cinematography," said user Hydqjuliilq27 simply.

3 'Burning' (2018)

Burning is a South Korean psychological thriller about Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), a young aspiring writer who reconnects with Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), a childhood friend. When Hae-mi disappears, Jong-su becomes obsessed with her whereabouts and grows suspicious of her ex-boyfriend Ben (Steven Yeun).

It's a simply terrific movie, with one of the strongest endings in recent memory. The cinematography by Hong Kyung-pyo (who also worked on Snowpiercer and The Wailing) is restrained and evocative. "Fantastic, beautiful film," said Redditor TLDR2D2.

2 'A Ghost Story' (2017)

A Ghost Story is David Lowery's contemplative take on a spirit that refuses to move on. Casey Affleck plays a recently deceased man who returns as a ghost, draped in a simple white sheet with eyeholes cut out. As the ghost observes the passage of time, it becomes a silent witness to the lives of the living, particularly focusing on his grieving partner, played by Rooney Mara.

Many of the shots are haunting: cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo creates beautiful, bleak images, mostly using muted colors. "A Ghost Story embodies the phrase 'every frame a painting'. You can literally pause at any second, print out the screen, and hang it in a gallery," said user kryonik.

1 'Winter Sleep' (2014)

Set in the Anatolian landscape of Turkey, this drama follows Aydın (Haluk Bilginer), a former actor turned hotel owner and landlord, as he navigates his relationships with his estranged wife Nihal (Melisa Sözen) and his sister Necla (Demet Evgar). Through long conversations and quiet moments, the characters grapple with their own desires, regrets, and moral quandaries.

It's a masterclass in rich characterization, but the strongest point may be the cinematography, courtesy of Gökhan Tiryaki. Winter Sleep won that year's Palme d'Or, with Jury President Jane Campion saying, "The film had such a beautiful rhythm and took me in. I could have stayed there for a couple of more hours." "Winter Sleep absolutely blows most of these [other movies] out of the water," said Redditor overdos3.

