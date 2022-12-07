The tale as old as time is heading back to screens as ABC prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast. This month, the network is airing a two-hour-long special to honor the long-lasting legacy of the Disney classic, titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Thus far, fans have been treated with some early looks at the special with posters of its two leads H.E.R. and Josh Groban, as well as the full, star-studded cast. Now, ABC has released stunning new character posters.

The individual posters feature each member of the cast poised in front of stained-glass windows with their respective animated counterparts. Viewers gain a greater sense of the characters' personalities as the cast stands in various positions that pay homage to the movie. They all don their previously seen outfits, bringing a modern spin to the classic costumes viewers already know and love from the animated version. The windows also bathe each member in light that brings a sort of magic only Disney could pull off.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will be a hybrid live-action/animated affair that will pay tribute to Disney's animated film. It will present the original version but will include a slew of new surprises for viewers, including never-before-seen musical performances. Original songs will be performed live at Disney Studios. As we've already seen, the special will also showcase new costume designs that drew inspiration from the original.

Beauty and the Beast follows the story of a young woman named Belle who becomes the prisoner of a cursed prince-turned-beast. With the two now forced to deal with each other's company, they eventually form a close bond that becomes the key to breaking the Beast's curse. The original animated feature was released in 1991 and made history by becoming the first animated feature to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

The special is executive produced by Jon M. Chu, Hamish Hamilton, Caitlin Foito, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan. Done+Dusted is producing in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Hamilton serves as director. Alongside H.E.R. as Belle and Groban as The Beast, the all-star cast includes Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as the narrator, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Disney+. Check out the new character posters below:

