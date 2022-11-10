ABC is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney's beloved animated feature Beauty and the Beast with a special anniversary program next month. Ahead of the special's premiere, the network has shared the official poster. It features the two leads, award-winning singers H.E.R. and Josh Groban.

H.E.R. and Groban play the titular roles of Belle and the cursed prince-turned-beast. The poster features them sporting their characters' respective colors, paying homage to the Disney characters' costumes during their "Tale as Old as Time" dance scene in the movie. They're poised atop oversized books with what looks to be the ballroom in the background, two other noteworthy symbols of Belle and the Beast's story. The poster also showcases their animated counterparts. Not only does it continue to emphasize their characters, but it also maintains the live-action/animated blend that will be part of the special. It promises a "spectacle" with "100% Disney magic."

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will be a two-hour-long special meant to pay tribute to the original animated feature and the legacy it has left behind. It will present the original but include additional, never-before-seen musical performances, with each performer bringing their own surprises to viewers. It will also showcase new sets and costume designs inspired by the movie. Songs from the original version will be performed live at Disney Studios.

Beauty and the Beast first debuted in 1991 and follows a young woman named Belle who becomes the Beast's prisoner in order to protect her father. As the Beast aims to break his curse and Belle settles in for a lengthy stay, the pair soon grow close to one another. The following year, the film made history as it became the first animated feature to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, ultimately bringing home Best Original Song and Original Score. It later received a live-action remake in 2017, along with a number of additional variations that brought their own spin to the classic tale.

Additional cast for the special includes Rita Moreno as the voice of the narrator, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, and Joshua Henry as Gaston. It is executive produced by Jon M. Chu, Hamish Hamilton, Caitlin Foito, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan. Done+Dusted is producing in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Hamilton serves as director.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Disney+. Check out the new poster below: