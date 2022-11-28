For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Front and center in the ensemble image are Josh Groban and H.E.R. who will be playing the leading roles of the Beast and Belle, respectively. The duo wears the iconic colors of their characters, with Groban clad in a dark navy suit jacket, reminiscent of the Beast’s cape and pants combo. H.E.R. is also going the classic route, wearing what we’ll refer to as a “Belle-gold” dress. The outfits are drumming up memories of the original animated characters sharing a dance to the film’s title song sung by the late legend, Angela Lansbury.

Behind the duo, a cast of familiar faces can be seen dressed in outfits that best match their animated counterparts. There’s David Alan Grier dressed in a plaid suit as Cogsworth, with his on-screen best pal Martin Short as Lumière standing behind him, making a gesture that’s inviting audiences to be his guest. Off to the side is Jon Jon Briones, who’s dressed in an outfit fit for an inventor as Belle’s father Maurice. As close as ever, Joshua Henry’s red-clad Gaston stands next to his ride-or-die BFF, LeFou, played by Rizwan Manji.

On the right, country music superstar Shania Twain stands proudly with Leo Abelo Perry as Mrs. Potts and Chip. Does this mean we can expect a country reimagining of at least one tune? Let’s go girls! Finally, with an oversized storybook in her hands stands, the iconic legend known as Rita Moreno who will be reciting the story as the narrator.

The second newly dropped image gives viewers a more up-close-and-personal look at Belle and the Beast as H.E.R. and Groban stand next to one another in their recognizable outfits. Posed on a stack of books, the duo stands in front of drawings of their respective characters. At the bottom of the poster, “Part Animated Film. Part Live Action Spectacle. 100% Disney Magic” is written, promising audiences the perfect blend of new and old for the upcoming anniversary special.

In case you aren’t a Broadway nerd, several of the cast members hold Tony awards for their work on the stages of Broadway, with others Grammy winners, Oscar winners, and Emmy winners. In fact, just about everyone in the cast has won a major award, with Moreno claiming the champion title of EGOT winner - what a queen. The production is under the direction of Hamish Hamilton with Jon M. Chu serving as the executive producer.

Check out the first posters from the magical production below and tune into ABC for Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on December 15 at 8 EST/7c, or stream it on Disney+ the next day. Keep scrolling to see a trailer for the documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.

