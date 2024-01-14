The Big Picture The 1946 live-action film La Belle et la Bête is considered one of the greatest fantasy films of all time.

The Beast in this version is lavishly dressed in jewels, while the castle is a scary and eerie setting.

The film's ending is a departure from the Disney version, highlighting the theme of perception and the complexities of love.

You’d be forgiven if Belle’s stunning yellow dress is the first thing that comes to mind when Beauty and the Beast is mentioned, but in spite of the film’s enduring influence on the landscape of animated cinema even 30+ years later, it still doesn’t top one of the earliest versions of the beloved "tale as old time." That honor belongs to none other than Jean Cocteau’s 1946 live-action black-and-white fantasy La Belle et la Bête. Originally written by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont (one of history’s most influential female writers) in 1757, Cocteau’s film reveals itself as a children’s fable with an opening forward by the director himself, only to focus just as acutely on the more cynical elements permeating through this grim and enduring parable of inner beauty above all.

As far as dark fairytales for children go, La Belle et la Bête shines among them as both one of the greatest films of the 1940s and one of the greatest live action fantasy films of all time alike. The story proves directly similar to the 1991 version that popularized the tale among children everywhere, although there’s a significantly less amount of musical whimsicality that the images are treated with. The plot still revolves around Belle (Josette Day) taking her unnamed father’s (Marcel André) place after he stumbles upon the Beast’s (Jean Marais) castle. However, while Maurice (Rex Everhart) is merely imprisoned in the 1991 version, Belle’s father in the 1946 adaptation is to be executed for plucking a rose for Belle from the Beast’s magnificent gardens. The Beast allows him three days to convince one of his daughters to take his place, and though he returns home with the intention of merely saying goodbye, Belle rides to the Beast’s castle while he sleeps, stating that she will be the Beast's prisoner in return for her father’s life. This alone shows you how much darker the 1946 version is willing to go, but with that darkness also comes a layer of complexity for the morals that the film upholds.

What Sets the Beast in ‘La Belle et la Bête’ Apart From Other Versions

In the 1991 version, the Beast (Rob Benson) is ironically rather dressed down for a prince, save for the iconic ballroom scene where he puts on his best custom-made threads for a dance with his one-and-only. This is in stark contrast to Cocteau’s version of the Beast, who is dressed from head-to-toe in jewels that’ll make you blind if you stare directly at them. As a result, every time he appears on-screen, the entire frame shimmers with opulence, even if it’s entirely superficial. That superficiality, however, is exactly the point. In the 1991 version, the enchantress who placed a curse on the Beast requires a profession of love in order for the spell to be lifted. In the 1946 version, all the Beast needs is a loving look to be restored to his true form, and with a face as bestial as his, even Stockholm Syndrome can only help him so much.

While the Beast’s original altercation with Belle’s father showcases his animosity and his flamboyance with every breath, as soon as Belle arrives at the castle, his face becomes mired with insecurity. Even behind all of that animalistic makeup, the sensitivity in Marais’ eyes still shines. At first, he insists on only appearing behind Belle while she eats (not creepy at all…), but even when she does look his way, all she can comment on is how ugly he is, in spite of his claims that he is a good man. This is the exact reason that he feels the need to dress himself in lavish riches from head to toe, in the hopes that someone may admire him for his garments as opposed to his fur and claws.

The Beast’s Castle in ‘La Belle et la Bête’ Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Unfortunately, the Beast didn’t apply the same care when it came to dressing his subjects, now turned into a plethora of household objects, as the castle itself can only be described as one of the scariest settings a non-horror movie ever went for. The film looks more like Roman Polanski’s Repulsion (which actually borrowed those spooky hands emerging from the wall from La Belle et la Bête) than it does its animated successor, but that fearsome aesthetic only serves to heighten the magic and the mystery at hand. It’s hard to imagine Beauty and the Beast without the beloved animated objects that adorn its setting, especially given that, in the 1991 version, they offer pivotal context to Belle and also provide the film with some of its most glowing moments of humor. Cocteau offered a different interpretation.

One needs to look as far back as his 1932 film The Blood of a Poet (the first installment in the director’s Orpheus trilogy) to see where the director's fascination for bringing objects to life began. While The Blood of a Poet features a moving statue coming to life with joy, the objects of the Beast’s castle in La Belle et la Bête are reduced to mere hands, warped in shadow, holding the objects they embody. Though not as animated as their successors, the fearsome way that they move and bend to Belle’s every whim, in spite of their complete lack of any faces, produces a hauntingly mesmeric effect that lures the audience further in as much as it frightens. Other objects brought to life include busts that monitor the halls, able to move their eyes alone. In the Disney version, these objects have free will, but in Cocteau’s fantasy, these objects remain forced into servitude.

How the Ending of ‘La Belle et la Bête’ Differs From the Disney Version (And Why That Works)

There’s no talking about the ending of La Belle et la Bête without bringing into discussion the character of Avenant, the film’s Gaston. Avenant displays all the typical features of a hyper-masculine fairytale hero, ready to sweep his princess off her feet at a moment’s notice, whether she likes it or not. And therein lies his problem. As much as he is shown to care for Belle (he proposes to her while she’s still a servant and stands by her family even when they lose all of their capital), he has no interest in how much Belle cares for him. To Avenant, the world should revolve around him, but for the Beast (as much as his imprisonment of Belle is indefensible in 2024), his world revolves around Belle.

Here's the thing… Avenant and the Beast are actually played by the same actor! Jean Marais inhabits both roles in a move that’s only made obvious at the film’s very end. There’s a poetry to this choice in casting that speaks directly to the film’s obsession with perception and the relative significance that certain priceless gifts hold to those who receive them. Avenant breaks into the Beast’s castle after Belle runs off to ensure that her former captor doesn’t die of grief (quite a few people are at risk of "dying of grief" in this one). As he breaks in, he’s shot on sight by a statue holding a bow and arrow at the same time that the curse of the Beast is broken by Belle’s loving gaze. The ending that follows is a bit of a head trip. Avenant is transformed into the corpse of a beast, reflecting the selfishness within him, while the Beast is transformed into a handsome prince bearing a ridiculously suspicious resemblance to… Avenant himself.

The biggest difference between the 1991 and 1946 versions is in line with some of the more family-friendly updates Disney made to the fairytales it adapted across other films. Most tellingly, Belle is far from elated with joy upon the Beast’s revealing of his human form. She looks upon him with a curious longing in her eyes, upset that the Beast she once loved is no longer. The Prince goes so far as to even ask her if she’s disappointed, to which she simply remarks that “she’ll have to get used to it.” You can see the fear in her eyes as she contemplates the fact that she may have just swapped one shallow man for another, even remarking that she misses the Beast before her happy ending is realized. The reason is that, like in the most cerebral of psychological flicks, Cocteau’s film is fundamentally about perception. Earlier on, a lavish necklace that was bestowed upon Belle by the Beast turns into trash when held by one of her money-hungry sisters. Within the Beast, Belle sees a man, and that’s all that matters. In spite of its "happy ending," the speculative fear in her eyes for his human form shows that, though she may have lost him for good, it was the man on the inside that Belle was longing for all along.

La Belle et la Bête may not be the steamiest of adaptations of the classic fairy tale, but it’s certainly the most cerebral and symbolically loaded. In the Disney version, the Prince behind the Beast has learned his lesson from his years suffering under the curse. In Cocteau’s delirious fantasy, there’s almost a winking understanding towards the audience that subtly spells doom for Belle’s romance of a lifetime. The Prince will return to a lifestyle of royal entitlement and debauchery, and Belle will forever long for the person who loved her when she couldn’t even so much as look directly his way.

La Belle et la Bête is available to stream in the U.S. on Max.

