These are the three new names which will take part in this very special rendition of a "tale as old as time".

Back in early July, ABC announced that this December the network would air for one night only a 2-hour Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Special. During a panel at D3 Expo, also known as the “Ultimate Disney Fan Event”, a few more names who will take part in the special have been revealed.

Portraying the main role of the cursed prince turned lonesome beast is multi-award winner Josh Groban. Groban was awarded his first Grammy of four in 2005, a Tony in 2017, and an Emmy in 2019. The actor, singer, and songwriter is known for possessing a very recognizable singing voice. His albums have sold over 35 million globally. Among his most recognized albums in the industry are the six-time platinum Closer, the also six-time platinum Noël, and the two-time platinum Awake. His 9th and most recent album is titled Harmony and was released in 2020 with a deluxe version coming the following year. This is also not the first time Groban is stepping into the world of Beauty and the Beast, having performed the track "Evermore" on the soundtrack for the 2017 live-action remake.

Playing Gaston, the narcissistic antagonist of the classical Disney tale, is Joshua Henry. Henry starred as Aaron Burr in the immensely popular historical musical Hamilton and, on the non-musical side of the acting industry, starred as Jerlamarel in the Jason Momoa-led Apple TV dystopian series See. Henry was nominated thrice for a Tony Award, first in 2011, then in 2014, and most recently in 2018. He earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 for the musical theatre album Carousel in which he had a leading role.

Part of the distinguished group of EGOT winners, Rita Moreno will be lending her voice as the narrator, taking the audience on a magical and nostalgic journey. Moreno has been nominated 6 times for the Emmy Awards and won 2, winning consecutively in 1977 and 1978. The Puerto Rican singer and actress won her Grammy in 1973, a Tony in 1975, and an Academy Award in 1962 for Best Supporting Actress. She made her Broadway debut at the tender age of 13 and has made an extensive and inspiring career in acting, dancing, and singing. More recently, Moreno starred opposite Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Eighty for Brady and Fast X, in which she plays Vin Diesel’s grandmother.

Another member of the cast who had been previously announced is H.E.R. who will be playing the kindhearted bookworm Belle. Other members of the cast have yet to be announced, including roles like Mrs Potts, Cogsworth, and Lumière. Jon M. Chu is executive producing with Hamish Hamilton as director. The special is produced by Done+Dusted, Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Special, which brings together animation and live-action for the ultimate tribute to the beloved tale as old as time, will air Thursday, December 15 at 8 pm EST on ABC. The special will be hitting the streaming service Disney+ the following day.