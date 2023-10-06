The Disney Renaissance was a period from 1989 to 1999 when Disney dominated popular culture with its animated films. One of the reasons for this was that its movies took on Broadway-style musical numbers. These musical numbers were grand and bombastic with their music and animation, which has made them some of Disney's most beloved songs of all time.

The third film of the Renaissance, Beauty and the Beast is the perfect example of this. Written and composed by the legendary duo of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, these songs are

7 "Human Again"

In 2002, Disney added the deleted song, "Human Again" back to the film following its success in the 1994 stage production. It takes place during the time skip following Beast's (Robby Benson) fight with the wolves. To do their part in making Belle's (Paige O'Hara) stay at the castle more pleasurable, the servants work to clean up the place while dreaming of the day the curse will break.

While the song is well-animated and gives more focus to the servants, there's a reason why it was cut from the original film. It slows down the pacing and makes the time between the wolf attack and the ballroom dance even longer, while also pushing Belle and Beast to the background of their own story. It's not necessarily a terrible song, but it feels pointless, especially when played back-to-back with "Something There."

6 "Something There"

When "Human Again" was cut for time, Menken and Ashman were forced to come up with a shorter song to fill its role in the film. The result was "Something There," a quick love song to show feelings building between Belle and Beast while the servants watched. At O'Hara's suggestion, it was made into a duet between herself and Benson.

"Something There" is a terrific song that demonstrates the ability to blend song and storytelling through animation. While short, it does a terrific job of showing the budding romance through choice lyrics and an upbeat and playful melody. Benson's singing voice also sounds terrific and highlights his versatility as an actor compared to the deep voice he uses for Beast.

5 "Gaston"

Within Belle's provincial town, the most beloved man is the local hunter and Adonis, Gaston (Richard White). When Belle rejects his marriage proposal and ends up humiliating him, he goes to the tavern to sulk in front of his hunting trophies. To cheer him up, his sidekick, LeFou (Jesse Corti), rallies the men of the tavern to remind Gaston of his many achievements.

"Gaston" is one of Disney's most charming and upbeat villain songs to date. The lyrics are a ton of fun, each serving to highlight Gaston's many feats of manliness, accentuated by White's bombastic voice. The ending transitions into true villain territory at the end as he plots to use Belle's father, Maurice (Rex Everhart), as a bargaining chip to force her to marry him.

4 "The Mob Song"

During the production of Beauty and the Beast, Ashman was diagnosed with AIDS and had to do a lot of work from his hospital bed. He channeled his experiences with the disease, as well as the fear of the public, into "The Mob Song." It sees Gaston, overcome by jealousy, rally the townsfolk to storm the Beast's castle and kill him.

This is easily the darkest song in the movie, to the point where it's actually able to make LeFou look intimidating. The lyrics are a bit on the nose, but they do a phenomenal job showing the dangers of mob mentality and the fear of the unknown. Though inspired by the stigma against people with AIDS in the late 80s and early 90s, its ability to tap into anger and fear so effectively makes it a timeless masterpiece.

3 "Belle"

After a gorgeous prologue told through a stained-glass window, audiences are introduced to Belle as she walks through her town to return a library book. As she goes about her business, the townsfolk gossip among themselves about her peculiar habits. Meanwhile, Gaston makes a declaration that he will marry Belle since they are the two best-looking people.

"Belle" is a terrific song that entertains audiences, advances the plot, and establishes characters. Its overall theme is another timeless message on how society treats those it deems different, which has helped it remain topical thirty years later. O'Hara's singing voice is magical to listen to and is a big reason why it is considered one of Disney's best "I Want" songs.

2 "Be Our Guest"

When "Be Our Guest" was conceived, the idea was that it would be sung to Maurice shortly after he arrived at the castle. Midway through the animation process, it was decided Belle would work better since she was a primary character. When she leaves her room to look for food after spurning the Beast's demand to have dinner together, Lumière (Jerry Orbach) leads the other servants in a chorus line to serve her and make her feel welcome.

This is the grandest song in the movie, combining catchy lyrics with amazing visuals to create one of Disney's most captivating musical sequences. The choreography of the dozens of inanimate objects is phenomenal, ranging from spoons performing synchronized swimming, mugs tossing beer to one another, and feather dusters dancing the can-can. It's also a great showcase of Lumière's character, from his love of theatrics to his commitment to his job.

1 "Beauty and the Beast"

As Belle and Beast grow closer together, they decide to spend a romantic evening together. To conclude, Belle leads Beast into the ballroom, and the two dance. As the servants observe them, Mrs. Potts (Angela Lansbury) sings about the timeless nature of love.

This song was the one that Menken and Ashman put the most time and effort into completing, and fittingly, it won the 1992 Academy Award for Best Original Song. Its lyrics are simplistic, yet mature, with a viewpoint on admitting one's faults and working through them instead of an idealistic look at love and relationships. Lansbury's voice captures this beautifully in a single take, and it's no surprise why those who first heard her sing were reduced to tears.

