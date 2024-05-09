The Big Picture Get ready to uncover Tina Marie Risico's harrowing tale of survival in The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror on Hulu May 16th.

Risico opens up about her chilling encounter with Christopher Wilder, shedding light on his terrifying reign of terror in 1984.

Dive into the world of true crime with ABC News Studios' docuseries and explore other captivating stories while you wait for the premiere.

A victim is given her platform to share her truth in the upcoming ABC News Studios docuseries, The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror. If you’re a true crime lover who yearns for more of the victims’ and survivors’ perspectives, the story of Tina Marie Risico will be one you won’t want to miss as she shares her brush with death at the hands of Christopher Wilder. Collider is proud to have the exclusive look at the trailer for the series, which is produced by 101 Studios and Ample Entertainment for ABC News Studios and arrives on Hulu on May 16. The doc marks the first time that Risico has shared her encounter in over 40 years.

In the teaser, Risico takes a deep breath and bravely sits in front of the camera, ready to recount the traumatizing nine days during which she was kidnapped by Wilder. At just 16 years old, Risico says she was “controlled” and “tortured” by the killer after meeting him by chance at the mall. Using words like “handsome” and “charismatic,” she explains how she was lured into Wilder’s web of lies and deceit, by his bogus claim of being a photographer who could help her achieve fame. This is when the real terror begins, as Risico recounts exactly what unfolded over the nearly two weeks under Wilder’s captivity. Things take a complete 180 when she recalls how Wilder forced her to take part in the abduction of other young women, something that baffled the police at the time, with many wondering if she was brainwashed, or the killer’s accomplice.

During the three-episode run of The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror, audiences will learn about Wilder, whose murderous rampage lasted for more than 47 days in 1984 and sent the FBI on the largest manhunt in history at the time. Just as Risico first encountered him, Wilder would set up shop at malls, preying on young women who had goals and aspirations of breaking into the modeling industry. The docuseries will shed light on other survivors like Risico, who endured unthinkable horrors at the hands of Wilder and will also pay homage to the women who never made it home.

What Can I Watch Before ‘The Beauty Queen Killer’ Comes Out?

While you wait for your new true crime obsession to arrive on Hulu, the streamer has plenty of other titles from ABC News Studios for audiences to dig into. This year alone, they’ve done deep dives into topics like cult leader Warren Jeffs and the Gilgo Beach killings, with even more content to discover, like last year’s The Randall Scandal.

The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror is executive produced by David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin for 101 Studios, with Eliot Goldberg overseeing the series. Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Alex Meistrell and Kathryn Vaughan serve as executive producers for Ample Entertainment, while Claire Weinraub and David Sloan serve as executive producer and senior executive producer respectively for ABC News Studios.

Check out our exclusive trailer for The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror above and tune in on May 16 to watch Risico share her story for the first time in 40 years.

