Season 5 of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah is slated to air in a new timeslot next month and as fans wait, one of her classic 2000s films is now available to stream on Prime Video. The 2005 movie, Beauty Shop, began streaming on January 1. Queen Latifah stars as Gina Norris who quits her high-end salon (owned by Kevin Bacon sporting a terrible wig and terrible accent) to open up her own beauty salon. The movie is a spin-off of sorts to Barbershop and Barbershop 2: Back in Business which stars Ice Cube as a barbershop owner.

The official logline for Beauty Shop is as follows:

"Far from Chicago, hairdresser Gina Norris has relocated to Atlanta with her daughter and has quickly established herself as a rare talent in her profession. But after repeatedly butting heads with her shady, over-the-top boss, Jorge, Norris sets out to create her own salon -- even snagging a few of Jorge's employees and clients. Now, Jorge will do anything to shut her down."

'Beauty Shop' Is a Story of Female Empowerment

The movie, despite being a quiet spin-off to Barbershop and sporting a low 38% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, featured a powerhouse cast for 2005. Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Kevin Bacon (Footloose), Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator), and Alfre Woodard (Salem's Lot). Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast provided a strong movie about female empowerment. Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes often cite the movie's plot as thin in comparison to the Barbershop movies, but those might very well be missing the point. The characters, particularly Queen Latifah's Gina, are the drive the story, not the misfortunes that keep striking her beauty shop.

The sense of community built by these cast of characters, predominately female characters, are what drive the story from beginning to end. Gina, a widower, is starting over and lives back at home, juggling single parenthood, cleaning up her younger sister's messes, and is trying to keep her head above water while opening her beauty salon. The community of women that rally behind her are the important part of the story.

Beauty Shop is now available to stream on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Watch on Prime Video