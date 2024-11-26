With Thanksgiving approaching later this week and Christmas music starting to play on the airwaves, the holiday season is officially here. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than by gathering around the television for some holiday-themed specials and movies? Comedy Central will be among the channels presenting a holly jolly slate of programming packed with marathons of beloved shows from South Park to Seinfeld and much more. The network has also tapped the perfect hosts for a holiday sitting around the TV — Beavis and Butt-Head. Collider can exclusively share a new teaser video for Comedy Central's "31 Days of Doing the Holidays" previewing everything coming throughout December with help from "America's biggest dumbasses."

The video opens with the titular duo sitting on their iconic red couch with a diverse range of holiday decorations surrounding them, from a menorah with crooked candles to a Christmas tree decorated with sodas, nachos, and toilet paper. Though Beavis is not familiar with the bounty of television Comedy Central has to make the holidays not suck, Butt-Head is eager to walk him through it all. They share their reactions to Family Guy, The Wedding Singer, The Office, and even Jon Stewart, all of which will be among the network's curated slate of popular television and movies from the last 20 years. Mike Judge is back to voice Beavis and Butt-Head all month long as they share their mind-numbing insights into every show.

A full schedule isn't available yet for "31 Days of Doing the Holidays," but Comedy Central has shared a few highlights. December 7 will mark the network premiere of John M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians, a comedy favorite even if it's not exactly a holiday-centric movie. Things will pick up closer to Christmas, with December 23 beginning the "Festivus Celebration" with an all-day seasonal Seinfeld marathon including the annual sharing of grievances. Christmas Eve will be a "Not So Silent Dwight" with all the best holiday and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) related episodes of The Office while Christmas Day will be filled with a marathon of comedian Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special.

Capping off the month on December 26 and 27 and December 28 and 29 respectively, will be the Last Laughathon movie marathon and a year-end run through The Office. These only just scratch the surface of a lineup that will also feature Parks & Recreation, Futurama, The Cleveland Show, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Dodgeball, Talladega Nights, the Hangover movies, the Bad Santa movies, and the Night at the Museum franchise, among other things.

'Beavis and Butt-Head' Will Be Back on Comedy Central in 2025

As for Beavis and Butt-Head, they, too, will be among the featured shows throughout the 31 Days of Doing the Holidays, in addition to playing the hosts. Judge's beloved series, which follows the best friends as they skip school, pull pranks, try to "score with the ladies," and watch a ton of television, was revived at Comedy Central in 2022 and has since become one of the network's mainstays. Earlier this year, it earned a renewal for a third season set to debut in 2025. The series originally premiered back in 1993 as one of MTV's flagship animated programs and remains a cultural icon, even inspiring a viral Saturday Night Live sketch with Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day. Their enduring presence as connoisseurs of television makes them the perfect fit to present all the comedic programming to come throughout the holidays.

Beavis and Butt-Head will present "31 Days of Doing the Holidays" on Comedy Central starting on December 1 and running through December 31. Get an exclusive look at the promo in the player above. All episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head, meanwhile, are available to stream on Paramount+.

