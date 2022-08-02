The ‘90s were full of pop culture moments, but nothing beats the obnoxious, persistent waves of laughter coming out from Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans of the MTV classic are in for a treat. After the show’s long hiatus since 2011 and a movie in June 2022, the duo is making a TV show return with Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Created and mainly voiced by Mike Judge, the new series promises the same, can’t-help-but-to-love snarky duo but with different, modern twists. Expect TikTok and Youtube references on the way!

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is set to premiere on Paramount+ on August 4, 2022. Check out some of the show’s popular characters.

Image via Paramount+

Related:Life is a Literal Dumpster Fire in New 'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head' SDCC Clip

Beavis (Mike Judge)

Image via Paramount+

Beavis (Judge) is one of the two teenage main characters. With his oversized blonde pompadour hair and trademark “Heh heh” snicker, Beavis is introduced as the typical “sidekick-slash-follower” counterpart of the duo. But don’t let his passiveness fool you. During certain episodes, all hell breaks loose the moment things get crazy. Compared to Butt-Head’s dominant personality, Beavis is more on the submissive side, often falling victim to numerous confrontations - both physical and verbal. Surprisingly enough, Beavis does have his eureka moments. In rare cases, Beavis shows bouts of remarkable intelligent insight on nice topics. But at the end of the day, we all love him as the guy with the Metallica T-shirt.

"Butt-Head" Boothroid (Mike Judge)

Image via Paramount+

"Butt-Head" Boothroid (Judge), the other half of the show’s iconic duo. He’s usually speaking with a slight lisp, and just like Beavis, Butt-Head also has his signature laugh “Uh huh, huh huh”. Similarly, Butt-Head also sports a yellow AC/DC shirt, staying true to their raw rock ‘n roll roots. Butt-Head is what you call the leader of the duo - he’s far more intelligent than Beavis (but still less intelligent than the show’s other characters). Because of this, Butt-Head often gets a little too confident with his plans, no matter how ridiculous they are. Balancing out Beavis’ uncontrollable brashness, Butt-Head likes to keep his cool and rarely reacts to things, unless they’re super cool.

Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff)

Image via MTV

Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff) is one of the show’s female protagonists. You might know her from her 1997 spinoff show Daria, but she’s originally a regular in Beavis and Butt-Head. Unlike the others, Daria has a high tolerance for the duo’s shenanigans. In return, the pair shows great respect for Daria’s ability to be on the same frequency as them. In certain instances, the duo calls her “cool” and never tries to hit on her. Daria appears in the show until she moves out of Highland and relocates to Lawndale, the main backdrop of her spinoff show.

Principal McVicker (Mike Judge)

Image via Paramount+

Principal McVicker (Judge) is the principal of Highland High, and also one of Beavis’ and Butt-Head’s biggest nemeses. McVicker believes that the pair are complete idiots, and has a hard time comprehending that they’re in the 9th grade. Despite being in a respectable role as principal, McVicker has little remorse for the student body - he doesn’t support his students and believes that some of them are actual criminals. His attitude isn’t too surprising, especially coming from someone who has a troubled personality. McVicker is seen to be taking some kind of medication to calm down his nerves and ease his minor seizures.

Coach Bradley Buzzcut (Mike Judge)

Image via MTV

Coach Bradley Buzzcut (Judge) is a teacher and coach at Highland High and another one of Beavis and Butt-Head’s nemeses. With his strict manly man demeanor, he has no tolerance for fun. His seriousness stems from his time in the Vietnam War, followed by his working experience as a Marine drill instructor. As a result, he has a short temper and doesn’t think twice before throwing an angry outburst toward his “weak” students”. He loves making Beavis and Butt-Head’s lives a living hell, to the point he wishes he could kill them. As a teacher, his main subjects include health, sex education, physical education, and math class. Besides that, he coaches the school’s varsity football, wrestling teams, and basketball squad.

David Van Driessen (Jaroslaw Domin)

Image via Paramount+

David Van Driessen (Jaroslaw Domin) is one of the teachers at Highland High. Compared to the rest of his peers, David is known for his peace-loving hippie vibes. He tends to look at the duo in a more positive light and believes that they have potential. Of course, this doesn’t stop David from losing his temper or punishing them from time to time. David often shows his disapproval towards the pair’s crude humor and would encourage them through mild lectures and teacherly advice.

Tom Anderson (Mike Judge)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Thomas "Tom" T. Anderson (Judge) is an elderly man who stays close by Beavis and Butt-Head. Back in his heyday, Tom was involved in World War II and the Korean War. Today. He’s a staunch veteran with conservative views and poor eyesight. His day-to-day activities include drinking beer, doing some tool work, and talking about his days as a soldier. He’s become the show’s running gag as he’s the main victim of the duo’s pranks and actions. From having his pet dog spray painted, or his house destroyed by a tree, there’s absolutely no stopping Beavis and Butt-Head from turning his life into a total mess.

Stewart Stevenson (Adam Welsh)

Image via MTV

Stewart Stevenson (Adam Welsh) is a recurring character who also lives close by Beavis and Butt-Head. He’s the complete opposite of the boys - Stewart is the epitome of the word “nerd” and is a complete wimp. He’s a genuinely nice person who tries to befriend the boys and goes so far as to idolize them. In return, Stewart becomes the boys' punching bag for their dangerously silly actions. Stewart is part of the Christian Youth Group known as Positive Acting Teens (PATs), which explains his polite and friendly attitude toward the raunchy duo.

Related:'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Review: All the Idiocy You Expect, in the Best Way Possible

Todd Ianuzzi (Toby Huss)

Image via MTV

Todd Ianuzzi (Toby Huss) is a violent bum who dropped out of Highland High and is now part of a gang. Cruising around in his battered Plymouth Duster and hitting garbage cans recklessly, Beavis and Butt-Head see him as the very definition of cool. The duo looks up to him and wishes they could join his gang. However, the feeling isn’t mutual. Todd continues to assault them and doesn’t hesitate to take advantage of the pair when he needs money.