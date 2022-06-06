On Sunday, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards shared an exclusive clip of the upcoming adult animated film Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe. The characters are set to return to viewers' living rooms on June 23. Paramount+ will feature the film on the media streaming service.

Earlier this month, the entertainment giant released the official trailer of the new movie, which is the second in the Beavis and Butt-Head film franchise, the first a theatrical film released in 1996 called Beavis and Butt-Head do America. The satirical characters first appeared in the 1992 short film entitled Frog Baseball created by Mike Judge. The characters were so successful on screen, MTV commissioned a series starring the two figures, who lent their names to the series title, with Judge as the creator. The early 90s series Beavis and Butt-Head lasted four years before being canceled in 1994. About twenty years later, Beavis and Butt-Head returned to screens with a single eighth season in 2011, once again broadcasting on MTV.

Beavis and Butt-Head gained tremendous praise during its first season for its humorous, biting comments on society and culture. Now, nearly thirty years after their first appearance on television, the dynamic duo is returning to screens as Comedy Central picked up the concept, reviving the two characters in a contract with Judge – who will pick up the roles as writer, producer, and voice actor for the two characters as he did in the first installment of the franchise – that contains a two-season series, a spin-off, and special programs.

RELATED: https://collider.com/sacha-baron-cohen-developing-animated-special-greg-daniels-mike-judge-michael-koman/

The trailer for the new movie released on June 3 brings nostalgia to the screen as the teenage duo looks like they haven’t changed from the immature coach potatoes they were in the initial series. In the clip, Beavis and Butt-Head are seen taking part in a space camp as punishment from a juvenile court, being tasked with a space mission, and eventually returning to Earth in the current year, 2022.

In the clip released during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Beavis and Butt-Head are almost the complete opposite to what viewers have become accustomed to over the decades. The clip of the adult animation shows the duo meeting their more “intelligent” selves, telling the two teenagers they are called “Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head.” Judge writes the two intelligent alien-like versions to say they are from an alternate universe, informing their lazy counterparts that an infinite number of Beavis and Butt-Heads exist, which prompts the teenagers to ask if any of these iterations have ever ‘scored.’ To the original Beavis and Butt-Head, the intelligent pair’s answer in the negative motivates the teens to be the first duo to have success in that department.

The new film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe promises to be full of laughs and satire just like the initial installments of the franchise, though this movie does seem to re-imagine the original duo.

Watch the new clip here: