Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is the ideal straight-to-steaming film to relax (or completely numb) the mind, and it does so excellently. As always, this asinine pair delivers on outrageous slapstick and dirty innuendos. But in their second feature film, Beavis and Butt-Head dive deeper than simply going to great lengths to score, they learn a thing or two about true love and friendship. Who’d have thought?

If one was a fan of the 1996 film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America then the chances are that its sequel will also be a delightful watch, as it comes dangerously close to mimicking the plot of its predecessor. The feds chase Beavis and Butt-Head across the map to take them down, convinced that the duo is much more threatening and intelligent than they actually are. The boys, however, are just mindlessly chasing a misconstrued opportunity to have sex. What this 2022 adaptation offers is an unexpectedly gripping multiverse subplot, a wry commentary on the times, and added emotional depth from one of the two protagonists.

Image via Paramount+

Despite their below-average intelligence, the romantic sidebar between Beavis and their pursuer, Serena, doesn’t feel out of place but instead adds a gleam of tenderness and vulnerability to the character. In 1998, Serena is their mentor of sorts while they attend space camp. It is her idea to bring the two into space for a meticulous and important mission. This, obviously, goes awry almost immediately and Serena is left with no choice but to sacrifice them to the deadly vastness of outer space in order to save herself. When Beavis and Butt-Head are sucked into a black hole and land in the future (2022), they set off in search of Serena, convinced she is finally going to let them score. Along the way, Beavis gets ahold of a novel piece of technology: an iPhone. New to the concept of AI, whenever he speaks to Siri, he believes he’s communicating with Serena. The helpfulness, agreeability, and life-like lady voice of the virtual assistant renders Beavis absolutely smitten.

RELATED: 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Review: All the Idiocy You Expect, in the Best Way Possible

Of the two, admittedly, Beavis has it pretty rough. He’s consistently pushed around by Butt-Head and quite literally acts as his punching bag. When he begins talking to “Serena,” his assumption is that he’s not her first choice of the two. As soon as that insecurity subsides, it’s easy to see how quickly he lets his guard down and begins to form a connection with her. Even as Butt-Head bosses and kicks Beavis all around the state of Texas, Serena (or Siri, as Beavis seems to believe is his pet name for her) is his glimmer of hope on the other end of the phone, and he thinks she is waiting for him back at their old house in Highland.

Image via Paramount

Beavis struggles with the concept of love, and can hardly spit out the word. Unsurprisingly, he isn’t exactly encouraged by his best friend to explore those feelings — or have any feelings in the first place. Butt-Head immediately calls Beavis a wuss for asking “how do you know when you’re in love?” In an offbeat and clunky way, we can actually see Beavis mature as he comes to terms with what he’s feeling and how it surpasses Butt-Head’s lustful intentions with Serena. In a dream sequence, Beavis pictures Serena as his girlfriend; someone to share interests with, who will protect him from bullies. Sex becomes a sort of means to an end for Beavis to achieve a relationship with her. As he says to her on the phone, he just wants someone who will listen, as opposed to being told to shut up all the time.

The time has come for Beavis and Butt-Head to finally meet with Serena, they have made it to the house and expect her to be waiting for them inside. When it turns out that Serena isn’t anywhere to be found, Butt-Head is disappointed but Beavis is hurt. He laments, “She’s never lied to me before, I thought we had something.” Butt-Head isn’t surprised, he perceives her to be promiscuous and insinuates he could have benefited from that behavior. “I would have scored if you hadn’t scared her off with all your wuss feelings talk,” he says. Now that he isn’t benefiting, of course, he uses a very unkind word to describe her, insisting that she’s a slut. Beavis, defending her honor, fights his friend, and they part ways. When Beavis refuses to let Butt-Head disrespect the woman he loves, he’s not only standing up for Serena but for himself. And now, his friendship is on the line.

Fear not, the pair reunites. Captured by the government who, in case we forgot, is trying to neutralize the evident threat they pose to our society. Nothing heals a broken relationship faster than sharing a laugh over dirty words, and the two are friends again, agreeing that if they score, they score together, as a team. Cute, and also gross.

By the end of the film, Beavis has inched a little closer to being able to sputter out his feelings to Serena, but not before a Beavis from an alternate universe snatches her away. Easy come, easy go. The pals have once again fallen entirely short of their goal, but they recover from heartbreak pretty quickly when they settle into their new home in the future. At least they have each other and, of course, a new TV. After their long journey, has Butt-Head learned anything about being a better friend? No. Has Beavis committed to being more in touch with his emotions? Also no. But maybe that’s for the best.

Image Via MTV

One of the most successful aspects of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is that it incorporates the ethos of 2022 without feeling the need to update the characters. Beavis and Butt-Head have no desire to change with the times, and this is probably a wise decision. The raunchy, dim-witted, slapstick humor is what audiences know and love, but it ultimately paves the way for some character development in a way that doesn’t feel forced or disingenuous. For the first time, real themes of love and friendship play a major role in the narrative and the shenanigans that come with all of these pubescent emotions makes for some great entertainment. Supposedly, it should be enjoyed while it lasts.

A rumored Beavis and Butt-Head revival series would reportedly see the pair of media-savvy teens offer their commentary on Youtubers and TikTok stars in lieu of the MTV music videos of yesteryear. Until that day, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will tide us over.