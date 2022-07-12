In the mid to late 1990s, Beavis and Butt-Head (Mike Judge) were pop culture phenomenons. Their MTV series was a massive hit, as was the 1996 theatrical film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. Teenage boys worshipped and emulated them. Parents hated them. It didn’t matter. The duo couldn’t be stopped. They were everywhere.

While their hold on fame slipped through the decades, they were never forgotten. Creator Mike Judge brought the pair back briefly for one season in 2011. They’re scheduled to come back soon in another series for Paramount+. When it was announced that Beavis and Butt-Head would also be returning to Paramount+ in another full-length film, there was curiosity among fans now in their forties, but many saw the pair as a past fad. Sure, everyone still knows them, but they’re a product of their time. Society has moved on. What could possibly be gained by having these Gen X idiots come back again to tell more sex jokes and mock more music videos, all while trying and failing horribly to get laid? It was just one more give in to nostalgia.

While all of that is true about today’s movie scene, the recently released Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe shockingly succeeds and becomes the best thing the two dolts have ever done by not falling into the nostalgia trap. Mike Judge gives audiences what they want, sure, but he does so in such a way that makes Beavis and Butt-Head feel fresh, resulting in a film that is not only funny, but one of the smartest comedies in recent memory.

RELATED: 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Review: All the Idiocy You Expect, in the Best Way Possible

Image via Paramount+

Beavis and Butt-Head are known for many things, but being smart isn’t one of them. Judge, though, always meant for the pair to be used as a satirical look at how zombified teens in the 90s had become by entertainment. Instead, teens related to them, and the message for many was lost. Here, in this latest outing, it can’t be denied.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe works firstly by not taking place in the 90s. It’s been done and there’s nothing new to gain from following Beavis and Butt-Head around through the Clinton era one more time. We also don’t get overweight and balding forty-year-old versions of them living in today’s world either. Instead, we get a mix of the two. The teenage version of the pair that works so well is brought back, but fate sucks them out of their timeline and into 2022. The audience gets to watch the dumbest boys alive try to navigate a future they’re not even aware of.

The film starts out in the 90s, with Beavis and Butt-Head burning down their school following a failed experiment at a science fair. A judge sentences them to attend a space camp, where their perverted minds become engrossed in operating a phallic docking simulator. To them, they’re just simply fascinated that what they’re doing looks like intercourse. To NASA, however, they see the pair as genius teenagers and a female captain, Serena (Andrea Savage), invites the pair to go to space with her.

Of course, Beavis and Butt-Head interpret the invite as Serena wanting to have sex with them in space. The first act therefore plays out like what we’ve seen before, with the best friends getting themselves into trouble by their single-minded need to score. By the end of the first act, Serena has figured out their disgusting intent, the two are locked out of the shuttle, and sucked into a black hole. (Insert your own joke here.)

When Beavis and Butt-Head exit the black hole and find themselves in present day 2022, that’s when the real fun begins. Even though they’ve just been transported a quarter of a century into the future, the pair are still as oblivious as ever. When they see a billboard with Serena, now the governor of Texas, on it, they take it as a sign that she still wants them to come to her, so they can score. The rest of the film is all about their quest to reach Serena and Serena’s attempts to kill them when she discovers they’re still alive, but there’s more going on than what first appears.

Mike Judge taps into today’s popular multiverse trope and gives us a smart version of Beavis and Butt-Head who leave their universe to find our version of the dynamic dimwits and warn them that if they don’t enter a portal and go back to their time, that the multiverse will be destroyed. While it’s interesting to meet a more intelligent version of the two, luckily they don’t overstay their welcome. Judge creates a smart film without them by showing how much the world has changed in just a few short decades. By putting us into the absurdity of Beavis and Butt-Head’s minds, he shows the absurdity of the world we now live in.

The most obvious use of this is when Beavis and Butt-Head accidentally walked into a genders studies class at a college. They are obnoxious and disgusting and the class is repulsed by them. Assuming that they are both students who just don’t care, the professor explains that this is an example of white privilege. Beavis and Butt-Head have no idea what that is but the woke students fill them in, explaining that it’s when white people assume that they can do whatever they want, that they don’t even expect to be stopped by the police.

Beavis and Butt-Head take all of this the wrong way. There’s no lesson to learn. Instead, they’re stoked, having just found out that they don’t have to follow rules anymore. They butt in line at the cafeteria, steal food and clothes, and eventually a police car, all while spouting about their white privilege. Of course, they end up in jail.

While it’s a clever bit, it’s also a smart one. Judge shows us both sides of today’s current white privilege and critical race theory debate all without being preachy. Conservatives and liberals both will get something out of it. The college kids are too woke, especially one serious white guy with a man bun who interrupts a black woman who is explaining what white privilege is, all so he can give his take instead. It shows how fake wokeness can be when you make it all about yourself and how you want to be perceived.

For Beavis and Butt-Head to then take advantage of that and for a while at least get away with it, also shows how real white privilege actually is. How else do these morons get anywhere in life? Would two black teens have ended up invited to space? But by keeping Beavis and Butt-Head as dumb and oblivious as ever, we don’t feel like we’re being talked down to. Having them misunderstand and exploit white privilege shows us just how prevalent it is without being political, because you can laugh at the over-the-top absurdity too.

The biggest running gag of the film finds the friends with a smartphone, something that didn’t exist in the late 1990s. When Beavis accidentally awakens the robotic Siri, he thinks it’s Serena he’s talking to. He first talks about wanting to score with her, but shyly says, “I know you probably like Butt-Head more.” Beavis is self-aware. Butt-Head’s always been the more confident leader of their two-man group, and he knows it.

When Siri replies with, “I don’t understand Butt-Head,” Beavis is excited. His need to get laid is gone. He complains about how Butt-Head treats him. He tells Siri she can help him by listening, that he’s never had someone who listens to him. Beavis quickly falls in love, but it’s not a selfish love. He’s fascinated by Siri and what he thinks she’s interested in. He tells Siri he likes her voice and compares his feelings for her to how he feels about nachos. Beavis smiles when he admits that he loves her.

After getting out of jail and hopping on a plane to go to Serena, Beavis fantasizes about what it’ll be like to score. The fantasy, however, starts with the scoring already over. In his imagination, Serena says that she is his girlfriend now and Beavis is ecstatic. He imagines them starting fires together and her protecting him from bullies. All he wants is someone to care about him and watch over him.

It’s funny to see such emotional depth from Beavis, and funnier still to see how dumb he is that doesn’t even know he’s speaking to a computer. It speaks to our dependence on technology and how detached we are, though. Spike Jonze did this with Her. It also speaks about how we can get so lonely that we hear only what we want to hear, despite what should be an obvious truth.

It also shows just how sad Beavis is deep down. He’s always been bullied by Butt-Head. A Christmas special once showed how good of a person Beavis would be if he had never met Butt-Head, but he craves acceptance. He neglects who he is and his own feelings so he can fit in and have a friend. Because it’s the Beavis we’ve known since the mid-90s going through this, it’s hilarious instead of depressing.

In the end, Beavis and Butt-Head ignore their smartest selves repeatedly, inviting impending doom. They survive, however, and get through the plot on their own, even if accidentally, by just being who they are. They don’t try to pretend to be someone else. They don’t listen to advice. They rely on their own instincts, confident in their own abilities (even at scoring). Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe shows that being yourself and sticking to your wants is what truly matters, even if you’re a moron.