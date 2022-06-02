Teenage slackers, Beavis and Butt-Head, are set to return in a brand-new film called Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. To celebrate the upcoming premiere on June 23, Paramount released the animated film's first official trailer.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will show the immature duo on an adventure through time and space that begins with them being forced to attend space camp as part of a juvenile court judge's "creative sentencing." They're eventually chosen to take part in a space shuttle mission that ends with them going through a black hole and landing on Earth in the year 2022. Calling itself one of the "Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made," Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe promises to be a welcome return for the pair.

In the first trailer, we get a hint at all the hi-jinks Beavis and Butt-Head will get into while exploring the year 2022, which include meeting parallel universe versions of themselves and going to jail. There's even a glimpse at the future versions of Beavis and Butt-Head. Along with the trailer, Paramount debuted a piece of key art that shows the characters getting sucked into the black hole. Additionally, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which air on Sunday, June 5, 8 PM, ET/PT, will feature an exclusive look at the film.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is the second full-length film starring the duo and will serve as a sequel to 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. Series creator Mike Judge (Office Space, King of the Hill) returns to voice both Beavis and Butt-Head. The voice cast also includes Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang. Executive producers on the film include Mike Judge, Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio.

Mike Judge created the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head, who first debuted in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball before starring in their own series that began airing on March 8, 1993. The series ran for seven seasons before ending on November 28, 1997. MTV revived the series in 2011, though it only ran for one season. Paramount+ plans to release a new series starring Beavis and Butt-Head, following the premiere of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. The streaming service will also stream all 200 remastered episodes of the original series.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will release on June 23, exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the film's first trailer below:

