A “brand new” Beavis and Butt-Head movie, “and more,” is heading to the Paramount+ streaming service, creator Mike Judge announced on Twitter, teasing updated character designs. The adult animated series, about two good-for-nothing teenage slackers, both voiced by Judge, originally aired between 1993 and 1997 on MTV for eight seasons. A revival series aired on Comedy Central in 2011.

Judge, who has since gone on to create the acclaimed HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, tweeted that the new Beavis and Butt-Head content is arriving this very year. He wrote:

“Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.”

Image via MTV

RELATED: The Understated Satire of 'Beavis and Butt-Head'

Judge’s accompanying artwork shows a significantly older Beavis and Butt-Head, who now appear to have hit middle age. A second revival series was announced for Comedy Central in 2020, and would’ve featured a Gen X Beavis and Butt-Head as parents to Gen Z children. “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge had said in a statement at the time.

The second Beavis and Butt-Head film was initially announced in February 2021. The first movie—Beavis and Butt-Head Do America—was released in theaters in 1996, during the show’s original run. It made over $60 million worldwide.

Judge is best known as the satirist behind cult comedies such as Office Space and Idiocracy, as well as the animated shows King of the Hill and the short-lived The Goode Family. His latest series is the critically acclaimed Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus. The animated documentary ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2018.

The new Beavis and Butt-Head news comes on the heels of a deal between ViacomCBS and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, valued at a staggering $900 million. Through the deal, Parker and Stone will create new episodes of the hit animated show for Comedy Central, as well as new spinoffs for Paramount+. The first project under the new deal was an animated movie titled South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, which was released on December 16.

Paramount+ is also investing heavily in the future of creator Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone. Two spinoffs are in various stages of production; the first, titled 1883, debuted on the streamer in December. The second, titled 6666, is in the works. The streamer is also producing a high-profile drama titled The Offer, about the making of Paramount legacy title The Godfather.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out Judge’s original tweet here:

'Kitbag': Vanessa Kirby in Talks to Replace Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott's Napoleon Movie Kirby replaces Jodie Comer, who was originally set to play the female lead.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email