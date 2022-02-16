It has been announced that a new rendition of MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head series will be premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Not much is known about the revival series, other than it is greenlit for two seasons and will again feature the hijinks of the titular characters, accompanying the previously announced Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe film that is set to debut on Paramount+, as well as all two hundred episodes of Mike Judge's original series from the 90s.

While the plot of the revival series is unknown, the newest Beavis and Butt-Head film will follow the duo as they are sent to space camp before falling into a black hole in 1998, from which they emerge in our time. Judge teased both new Beavis and Butt-Head projects on Twitter in early January, though neither have confirmed release dates. The multi-talented creator also wrote that the beloved knuckleheads "need some time to get back in shape" before sharing an illustration of the two looking like middle-aged men.

Beavis and Butt-Head originally ran for seven seasons on MTV from 1993 to 1997. The original series consisted of comedic vignettes with music video intermissions, equipped with hilarious voice-overs from the two lead characters in between. Judge's 1996 film adaptation, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, was a box office hit and became the highest grossing December release at the time it premiered theatrically. In 2011, MTV revived the series, but the new version only lasted one season. While the 2011 reboot featured more intermissions with pop culture commentary, it's not clear whether Paramount+'s upcoming series will as well.

Creator Mike Judge is responsible for several other well-liked shows, including King of the Hill and Silicon Valley, and also directed the live-action films Office Space and Idiocracy. Paramount+ is currently big on its adult-animated content, after premiering several exclusive South Park specials, and announcing that the entirety of the series will be available to stream in 2025.

Check out the official synopsis for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe below:

"In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score."

