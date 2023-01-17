After several years away from our screens, Mike Judge brought back his acclaimed 90s animated series Beavis and Butthead last August. Season 1 premiered on Paramount+, earning much acclaim from audiences and critics alike. As fans continue to wait for updates on the second season, Paramount+ has announced that the first season will soon be made available for physical purchase.

The DVD release will be a three-disc collection that will include all 12 episodes of the revival's first season as well as the original movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe released last year on Paramount+. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the second film from the franchise after the theatrical release of Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996, follows the iconic titular duo on a space shuttle mission in 1998. That mission sees them fall into a black hole and re-emerge on planet earth in 2022 where they become targets of the "NSA, the Governor of Texas, and highly-intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe."

The revival series is basically a return to the familiar, delivering on the same clever comedy that made the original show a hit. Beavis and Butt-head are back lazying about on their couch and indulging in unhealthy habits. Prior to the release of the revival series, fans had speculated that the show could be set in a modern time to continue from where the second movie left off. While this isn't apparent, the pair now watch reality TV shows and mixed martial arts on their antique TV set and can include YouTube and TikTok videos to the list of content they binge on.

RELATED: 'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy

Mike Judge returns to lend his voice to the titular characters. The new series also stars the voices of Piotr Michael (Lightyear), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Three Stooges), Kosha Patel (The Newsroom), Jayden Libran (The Happytime Murders), Mary Birdsong (Succession), Brian Huskey (Veep), Tru Valentino (The Rookie), Ally Maki (Wrecked) and Toks Olagundoye (Castle).

Paramount+ had given the revival a two-season order which means that Beavis and Butt-head will be returning for another season. However, the streamer is yet to set a release date for Season 2.

Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head Season 1 DVD set will be available for purchase a few weeks from now on March 14. All 12 episodes are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Check out a clip from the revival series below: