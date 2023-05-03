As Season 2 of revival series Beavis and Butt-Head progresses, Paramount+ shared with Collider a clip from this week’s episode, titled “Hellhole/Take a Bow.” The episode follows the traditional Beavis and Butt-Head structure, with the duo of friends with limited intelligence having some adventures in their city. In the new episode, the duo’s incompetence reaches another level, and we can now share the clip with you.

As one half of the title suggests, Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by Mike Judge) this time go to hell – or so they think. After falling into a sewer, the duo has immense trouble trying to read a sign that says “Department of Sanitation.” After trying hard to read the last word, they reach the conclusion that they are in Satan’s department, and that means they made it to hell. Their reaction to the realization is… not surprising.

Beavis and Butt-Head Comeback Is In Full Stride

Beavis and Butt-Head – the series – is part of a massive revival slate that also saw the duo of incompetents starring in their own movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, which premiered in 2022. Both the revival series and the movie were received with critical acclaim, and the praise was mostly directed at the series being able to keep its original tone and humor even though decades have passed, which suggests that the characters’ stupidity is timeless.

Beavis and Butt-Head Live Action Is Still A Possibility

Beavis and Butt-Head is created by Emmy winner Mike Judge and originally had a long run on MTV, from 1993 to 1997. The revival had been long awaited by fans, who have not only watched the duo but also played games inspired by the franchise and listened to the duo’s album. At a certain point, Paramount+ tried to convince Judge to do a live-action version of the story, to which the series creator was game. But during the audition process, he felt like they weren’t nailing it. In an interview with IndieWire, he explained what happened:

"I think for it to work, someone would really have to make it their own more than just imitating the characters. There were a couple of guys doing Beavis that were pretty funny and making me laugh, but Butt-Head, not so much. They didn’t cast the net really wide. We just gave it a try for this script and then I said, “This was really meant to be animated.” But if another idea comes up, I’m open to doing it live action. We haven’t closed the door, but that was the first time we ever did an actual casting session."

The new episode of Beavis and Butt-Head debuts on Paramount+ tomorrow. You can watch the exclusive clip below: