A premiere date for the second season of Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head has been announced. The series will return to Paramount+ with the first two episodes on Thursday, April 20 in the U.S and Canada, and on Friday, April 21, in the UK and Australia. Other international markets will follow later.

The revival of Beavis And Butt-Head was announced by Judge last year, having been picked up for a two-season run. The series accompanied the release of the film Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe, which premiered on Paramount+ on June 23. The first season of the revival series was released on August 4 and involved antics such as the two serving jury duty and Beavis needing a kidney transplant, as well as integrating modern elements such as TikTok and YouTube into the story.

The original Beavis And Butt-Head series ran for seven seasons on MTV from 1993 to 1997. The characters originated from Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, with the series following the duo's comedic adventures, mixed in with music video intermissions. The show's popularity led to a film adaptation in 1996, Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, which was a hit at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing December release at the time. The series was revived by MTV in 2011, but only lasted one season. During its initial run, the show received praise for its satirical commentary on society and the issues of the day.

Image via Paramount+

Judge continues to serve as the voice of Beavis and Butt-Head, along with his duties as executive producer. Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio also produce for Titmouse.

The Beavis And Butt-Head series isn't the only Judge creation getting the revival treatment. In January, it was announced that a King Of The Hill comeback was in the works at Hulu, with most of the original voice cast returning. Judge is also responsible for creating The Goode Family. However, that series was canceled after just 13 episodes. He has also worked on several non-animated projects, including Silicon Valley, which ran for six seasons and received five consecutive Emmy nods for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head, along with Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe and Beavis And Butt-Head Do America are currently streaming on Paramount+. Season 2 will premiere with the first two episodes on Thursday, April 20 in the U.S and Canada, and will premiere on Friday, April 21, in the U.K and Australia. Watch the teaser for the second season below.