Paramount+ is welcoming back the hit adult animated series Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head in all its idiotic glory with a new out-of-this-world trailer for Season 2. The boys are back on the couch again, but they'll once again explore the wider multiverse of Beavises and Butt-Heads first explored in their wild feature-length adventure Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Expect more insanity from the variants of the two thunderously stupid and excruciatingly ugly stars in the upcoming season on April 20.

The trailer highlights just how much new Beavis and Butt-Head the new season has with individual montages of what each of the boys will get into. For Beavis, that means a lot of painful stunts and death by a sea monster, but he does have a family of identical Beavis children in one universe, so it's not all bad. Butt-Head, meanwhile, is just as dim-witted as ever, finding new ways to prove his idiocy and get himself in danger. He, too, has started a family in a separate universe, believing that "parenting is cool." Everyone knows, however, that the boys are at their best and most chaotic when they're together. They work various jobs together, their intelligent selves return and travel through space together, and, sure enough, they get themselves into danger together. They're so perfect together that they even marry each other in one timeline.

So far, the return of Mike Judge's animated classic has made fans fall in love with the animated duo all over with Collider's own Alyse Wax calling it, "Still brilliant in its idiocy," in her review. Paramount+ ordered it for two new seasons with the first premiering last year with Judge returning as the director, writer, producer, and main voice actor for both Beavis and Butt-Head. It marks the second revival for the series after originally returning in 2011 on MTV for Season 8.

Image via Paramount+

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Has a Long History of Making People Laugh

The original characters of Beavis and Butt-Head have come a long way since debuting in Judge's short film "Frog Baseball" on MTV's Liquid Television showcase. The dynamic duo was received so well that MTV ordered a full series around them which eventually expanded into a critically-acclaimed seven-season run. With the release of the upcoming season, the two will have been on television for ten seasons along with two movies starting with the classic Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. Now, all of that content can be found in one place too with Paramount+ as they slowly build up their adult animation empire.

The first two episodes of Season 2 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on April 20 in the U.S. and Canada with Australia and the U.K. following on April 21. Check out the trailer below.