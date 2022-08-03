I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots.

Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head episodes are 30 minutes long, divided into two segments. There is nothing serialized about this show; each segment barely has a plot. What each segment does have is Beavis and Butt-Head watching videos and making stupid comments about it. Let’s be honest: this is where the genius of B&B lies.

Apparently, music videos do still exist, because the boys watch a couple of them, and rag on them hard. Life is pretty good when Butt-Head catches Beavis grooving to the tunes of BTS. Not for Beavis, of course, but for the audience, it is pretty damn good. However, as a sign of the times, Beavis and Butt-Head also watch clips of YouTube and TikTok videos. This is less effective because these videos have both a lot of dialogue and text. Beavis and Butt-Head don’t read, and they have short attention spans. I refuse to believe that they would follow a video showing how to make prison tattoo dye.

Image via Paramount+

The animated “stories” are still pretty damn funny. In one, the boys get dragged into participating in an escape room, but accidentally enter the bathroom and must figure out how to “escape.” In another, they discover their hippie teacher selling expensive homemade honey, so they decide to do the same — except instead of finding a beehive, they find a wasp hive.

There was one animated segment that didn’t work for me. This one you may have seen, as they shared it after San Diego Comic-Con, and features Beavis talking to a dumpster fire. That’s it. There is no Butt-Head. I don’t understand the instinct to split these two dumbasses up. The brilliance of their idiocy only occurs when they are together. What’s more, the fire is not the expected bad influence on Beavis; rather, he is a good influence, who gets Beavis to run a mile and clean up the alley. I suppose it is funny to see Beavis being pushed into good behavior from something that most people would see as a bad influence. I didn’t. I missed the interplay between the two dolts.

One of the most interesting things that I expected to happen, which didn’t, was that the film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, didn’t come into play at all. At the end of that movie (spoiler alert) the boys from the 1990s end up staying in 2022 after traveling to the present through a wormhole. Yet the new series takes place out of time. It could be 2022; it could be 1992. It is not stated, nor does it matter. There is no technology to tell you when it takes place. Beavis and Butt-Head don’t have an iPhone, or an Alexa, or a flat-screen TV. They don’t encounter anyone who does. The only thing that suggests the show takes place in the present is the existence of the TikTok videos.

I don’t know if the new Beavis and Butt-Head will gain any new fans; I don’t know if it was meant to. But I know that old-skool fans of the show will enjoy it.

Rating: B

Beavis and Butt-Head premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on August 4.