As part of a landslide of announcements today related to its upcoming launch (landslide, get it? because the logo is a mountain?) it was revealed that the animated sniggering duo which became an iconic part of MTV's lineup in the 1990s would be coming back on Paramount+. This will of course be the second film featuring Beavis and Butthead, following 1996's Beavis and Butthead Do America.

Mike Judge created Beavis and Butthead in 1992, well before creating cult-favorite films like Office Space and Idiocracy (the fact that the same guy who made Idiocracy also created Beavis and Butthead is something that really makes you think).

Prior to today's announcement, Comedy Central had previously announced a two-season deal for a reboot, with Judge involved as writer, producer, and voice actor. Details are currently scarce on this new film (though we'll update this post as soon as we know more) but it seems like a safe bet that Judge is involved with this new project.

No word yet on when this film might be planned for release — or if we might expect similar good news regarding Beavis spin-off series Daria. But you'll be able to watch the classic Beavis and Butthead series when Paramount+ launches on March 4. Watch the announcement below.

