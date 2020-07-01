Mike Judge’s ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Gets a 2-Season Reboot at Comedy Central

In news that will please Gen Xers and elder Millennials to no end, Mike Judge is bringing back Beavis and Butt-Head. The original Beavis and Butt-Head animated series aired on MTV, running from 1993 to 1997 and leading to a spinoff, MTV’s Daria, and the 1996 feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. This Beavis and Butt-Head marks Judge’s return to animation and his first major project since Silicon Valley ended its run on HBO in 2019.

It’s been a real hot minute since we’ve heard from our favorite Highland, Texas slackers. So, Judge is set to bring Beavis and Butt-Head back for a two-season run at Comedy Central. Not only will Judge be writing and producing the reboot, he’ll alsok be voicing the titular BFFs. Not much has been revealed about the story, but a press release for the reboot notes this new Beavis and Butt-Head chapter will catch up with the boy in the present day, “with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.” Does that mean Beavis and Butt-Head have settled down and started families of their own? If so, I fully expect a bit on Beavis doing the Great Cornholio on TikTok.

Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group at Comedy Central, shared in a statement why now is the time for this reboot: We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central. Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

As for Judge’s reason on rebooting his cult favorite ’90s animated series, well, it’s pretty succinct: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

We’ll keep you posted on all things Beavis and Butt-Head as this project develops. In the meantime, why not check out our suggestions for the best adult animated TV shows you can watch right now?