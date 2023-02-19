The Bechdel Test is a metric used for measuring how women are represented in a given film. In order to pass, a film must feature at least two women on screen talking to each other about something other than a man. This seems like a very low bar to pass, but scrolling through a list of movies on bechdeltest.com, one is reminded of how male-centric the form of cinema is. While, when used alone, it is not the most fair and accurate way to judge a movie, this list will show the limitations of the Bechdel Test, as the list of films below indeed passed the test, much to the surprise of anyone, but under no circumstances would all of these be considered feminist texts. However, in some cases, it highlights that they have a better understanding of how to depict women realistically.

Rear Window (1954)

Alfred Hitchcock's offscreen relationship to his female actors is quite complicated, and his films are very much centered around the ordeals of men, but his voyeuristic thriller classic shows the women of the film involved with the obsessions of L.B. Jefferies (James Stewart). His romantic partner, Lisa (Grace Kelly) and nurse, Stella (Thelma Ritter), eventually become unofficial investigators of their own as to the supposed murder that occurred in a neighboring house. The two converse in speculation over what happened, causing this film from the Master of Suspense to pass.

The Karate Kid (1984)

This sports movie classic about teenage Daniel learning karate from an elderly gardener to defend himself from bullies is dominated by male-associated ideas. The two major female characters of the film, Daniel's mother, Lucille (Randee Heller) and his girlfriend, Ali (Elisabeth Shue), engage in a conversation over "how to pop the clutch to start a car." For 1984, showing women talking about cars is a more surprising upset than Daniel-san winning the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

The titular lead of this '80s classic from John Hughes is every high schooler's dream persona. Even though the film is carried through the perspective of the absent student who wants to stop and look around the world, Ferris' sister Jeanie (Jennifer Grey) and mother Katie (Cindy Pickett) have various talks throughout the film, although most are in fact centered around their brother and son's "illness" that is keeping him out of school. In one instance, Katie lectures her daughter after she is arrested.

Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese has received criticism in the past for his lack of portrayal of women in his films. While most of his films are male-centric, to say that he cannot craft well-rounded female characters is inaccurate. Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco) of Goodfellas is one of his crowning achievements in that department. Not only do she and fellow mob wife Rosie (Illeana Douglas) engage in a conversation about living in Florida, Karen is given her own narration track where she confesses to loving the lifestyle that her husband's illicit line of work grants her, but is also equally conflicted as an enabler to the criminal underworld.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Bechdel test is a quantitative metric, and should only be viewed as a limited source of critical analysis for a reason. The Steven Spielberg blockbuster will never be confused as a feminist text, but there are two very brief interactions between Ellie (Laura Dern) and Lex (Ariana Richards) consisting of the latter directing the former to the control room, and Ellie and Lex discussing calling for help in the midst of a T-Rex attack. Give credit where credit is due, I guess? People going to see the movie in 1993 went for the dinosaurs, and were not anticipating complex characterization, nonetheless in-depth female characters

Remember the Titans (2000)

While a sports movie, the Denzel Washington-led story about a newly racially integrated football squad is a movie about family at its core. This can be seen in an interaction between the daughters of the respective coaches played by Washington and Will Patton, as they talk about dolls and football. The interaction, while nothing groundbreaking, puts the wholesome message of the film in action, demonstrating the value of integration and showing that we could all get along if we tried.

American Pie 2 (2001)

This gross-out comedy franchise is probably the least likely to accurately portray women in a realistic manner and not as a perverse male fantasy. This less-beloved sequel upset the world by passing the Bechdel Test. Two female characters played by Lisa Arturo and Joelle Carter briefly discuss fashion. Again, the test is only a resource, and not an index to the definitive works of women representation on film.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

There is no coin toss to decide the fate of this Best Picture winner in the Bechdel Test. A conversation about medicine between Carla Jean (Kelly Macdonald) and her mother after dropping off Llewelyn (Josh Brolin) at a bus terminal results in this Joel and Ethan Coen film getting a pass. While their exchange is nothing monumental, it indicates the feeble state that her mother is in, and will be left alone to take care of her due to her husband's trip to hide a briefcase of drug money.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Female representation has been a long-term issue since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the relationship and individual character arcs of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are some of the most nuanced of the entire universe. Their interactions are a welcoming change of pace in the midst of the zany space travel antics of the rest of the Guardians.

The Batman (2022)

In this take on Batman as an investigator searching for clues behind a string of political assassinations in Gotham, a breakthrough is made on the Bechdel Test. Batman, while partaking in neighborhood voyeurism, overhears a chat between Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and Annika. Selina is packing a bag for her friend, and they discuss Annika's lack of safety by staying in Gotham and her need to escape the city for her own protection.

