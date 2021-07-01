Netflix has unveiled a trailer for its John David Washington-led conspiracy thriller Beckett, which the streamer will release later this summer.

Washington will play the title character, an American tourist who is vacationing in Greece with his wife (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) when he suddenly finds himself the target of a manhunt following a devastating car accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy in order to clear his name, Beckett falls into a deep, dangerous web of conspiracy as tensions escalate, political unrest mounts and the authorities close in.

Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) co-star in Beckett, which Ferdinando Cito Filomarino directed from a script by Kevin A. Rice. Filomarino previously served as Luca Guadagnino's second unit director on films such as Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria and A Bigger Splash.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: John David Washington Thriller 'Born to Be Murdered' Picked Up by Netflix

Guadagnino actually produced the film with Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti, and if this project sounds familiar, it's because we've written about it before, back when it was called Born to Be Murdered. I didn't love that tile so I understand why Netflix and the filmmakers felt the need to change it... I'm just not sure Beckett is any better. But alas, what's in a title, really?

Beckett looks like a movie I would watch, though it also looks like a movie I've seen before. We'll see if it has any surprises up its sleeve when Netflix releases the film on Aug. 13. I'll say this much -- the cast is solid, so if it's possible to make this familiar material sing, then this quartet should be able to pull it off, though it'll all depend on the script. Watch the trailer below and let me know what you think.

KEEP READING: 'Indiana Jones 5': James Mangold Casts His 'Logan' Star Boyd Holbrook Alongside Harrison Ford

Share Share Tweet Email

Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement Are Working on a New TV Series The duo are leaving the paranormal behind for an action-adventure comedy.

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1779 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider