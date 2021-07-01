Netflix has unveiled a trailer for its John David Washington-led conspiracy thriller Beckett, which the streamer will release later this summer.
Washington will play the title character, an American tourist who is vacationing in Greece with his wife (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) when he suddenly finds himself the target of a manhunt following a devastating car accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy in order to clear his name, Beckett falls into a deep, dangerous web of conspiracy as tensions escalate, political unrest mounts and the authorities close in.
Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) co-star in Beckett, which Ferdinando Cito Filomarino directed from a script by Kevin A. Rice. Filomarino previously served as Luca Guadagnino's second unit director on films such as Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria and A Bigger Splash.
Guadagnino actually produced the film with Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti, and if this project sounds familiar, it's because we've written about it before, back when it was called Born to Be Murdered. I didn't love that tile so I understand why Netflix and the filmmakers felt the need to change it... I'm just not sure Beckett is any better. But alas, what's in a title, really?
Beckett looks like a movie I would watch, though it also looks like a movie I've seen before. We'll see if it has any surprises up its sleeve when Netflix releases the film on Aug. 13. I'll say this much -- the cast is solid, so if it's possible to make this familiar material sing, then this quartet should be able to pull it off, though it'll all depend on the script. Watch the trailer below and let me know what you think.
KEEP READING: 'Indiana Jones 5': James Mangold Casts His 'Logan' Star Boyd Holbrook Alongside Harrison Ford
The duo are leaving the paranormal behind for an action-adventure comedy.