As the saying goes, nobody bends it like Beckham. In the fast-paced, high-octane world of football (or, as Americans call it, “soccer”), one player has remained constant throughout the decades: David Beckham. Netflix's upcoming docu-series BECKHAM invites audiences into a never-before-seen look into the life of the celebrated footballer.

From his humble beginnings as the son of working-class parents, even at a young age, it became very clear that Beckham possessed unparalleled skills and dedication to play with the big guys. But as fledging football career skyrocketed, so did his popularity. Like a ticking timebomb, it was only a matter of time before his professional and personal life exploded. Does Beckham succumb to the rising pressures of being constantly under the public eye,

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of football or just a casual observer, there’s no denying that Beckham’s name rings a bell in the world. Get to know the man behind the uniform in the four-part docu-series. Here’s everything we know so far about BECKHAM.

When Is 'BECKHAM' Coming Out?

BECKHAM brings audiences on and off the football court exclusively on Netflix on October 4, 2023. Subscription for Netflix starts from $6.99 / month (Standard with ads) to $19.99 / month (Premium with ads). Depending on how many devices you want to watch Netflix from and the quality of your viewing options, there’s a subscription plan tailor-made for every audience.

Is There A Trailer for 'BECKHAM'?

This is the story of how a footballer became a global phenomenon. Through a series of personal archive footage from the last forty years and personal interviews, BECKHAM offers the audience an unprecedented rollercoaster ride of David’s life. As a young child, Beckham knew he wasn’t made for the scholastic route. Trading in his books for boots, David eventually proved himself on the field. It was only a matter of time until David joined Manchester United at the tender age of 17 - kickstarting his professional club career.

As a promising young talent, his moves on the football field weren’t the only thing garnering public interest. With his undeniably good looks and a budding romance with one of the U.K.’s hottest pop stars, David became the face of every cover, billboard, and tabloid. But with every high he’s achieved, numerous setbacks have cost David’s success and placed him as one of the most hated men in England. Despite the pressure from the never-ending matches and fans’ expectations, David continues to rise from the ashes with every difficulty.

Who Stars in 'BECKHAM'?

Fresh off Save Our Squad with David Beckham, taking the spotlight is none other than David Beckham himself. David has come a long way since his early days at Manchester United. Even though there was much debate about the idea of hiring young players into the team, former ManU manager Sir Alex Ferguson had great faith in the young David. His gamble proved to be a major success - his 50-yard lob against Wimbledon won the team the Premier League title in 1995-96, putting the promising footballer on the map.

But his career trajectory took a turn for the worse after his notorious 1998 World Cup Red Card incident, which led to his swift downfall. Although the backlash initially derailed David, it didn’t take long for him to pull himself together and get back to the field with twice the grit and dedication.

David isn’t the only Beckham audiences get to see in the documentary. Joining him is his wife Victoria Beckham, otherwise known as Posh Spice from the Wannabe-singing girl group the Spice Girls. Their relationship began in 1997 at a football match, and their meet-cute at the football lounge, where the two lovebirds exchanged conversations for about an hour before Victoria gave David her number down on her train ticket.

Other appearances in the documentary include David’s family, friends, and footballing figures who have witnessed David’s 40-year football journey. Notable faces include Sir Ferguson himself, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C (Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luís Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazário and Fabio Capello, and David’s beloved parents.

What Is 'BECKHAM' About?

Check out the official Netflix synopsis for BECKHAM:

“BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time. In Beckham, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.”

Who Is Making 'BECKHAM'?

BECKHAM is directed by Academy Award-winning director Fisher Stevens. Apart from his acting portfolio, which includes the role of Ben in Short Circuit and Short Circuit 2, Stevens is known for his impressive filmmaking work. His documentary The Cover, which covers the mass dolphin captures and the alerting hazard of mercury poisoning from dolphin meat consumption, earned Stevens an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Over the years, he’s been involved in a variety of projects, including Palmer, Tiger King, and Season 3 of Succession.

Also contributing to the BECKHAM docu-series is Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek. With years of producing under his belt, Battsek is renowned for producing multiple feature documentaries, such as One Day in September and Searching for Sugar Man. Both documentaries won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.