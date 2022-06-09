It has been confirmed that Lulu Wilson will return as the titular character in Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky. The sequel to 2020's sleeper hit Becky, a fast-paced thriller that won over audiences at drive-ins during the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic, has reportedly already wrapped production in New Jersey. It has also been confirmed that Seann William Scott will be taking over for Kevin James as the lead villain of the sequel, staying true to the first film's idea of casting a funnyman in a dark role. Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky is said to follow the title character, who after living off the grid for two years, goes toe to toe against the leader of a fascist organization on the night of an attack organized by the group. The first film in the franchise saw Wilson's character violently defending her family from home intruders.

Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote take over the director's chair from Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion for this sequel. Angel and Coote are known for directing the Netflix films The Open House and Hypnotic. In addition to starring, Wilson and Scott also serve as executive producers alongside Milott and Murnion, who directed the original film. Russ Posternak, who is a producer on Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky, spoke on the making of the sequel, saying:

"Audiences have been asking for a Becky sequel since the film’s 2020 premiere and we’re proud to work with Quiver again to extend the franchise. Our goal was to up the ante from Becky 1 in every way imaginable and with Matt and Suz’s wild script and Seann William Scott’s turn as our terrifying villain opposite Lulu’s Becky, we know we’ll deliver the thrills, gore and heart that audiences loved in the original.“

Image via Quiver Distribution

Scott is perhaps most well known for starring as Steve Stifler in the American Pie franchise, as well as starring in several other comedy films including Road Trip and Goon. Scott can currently be seen on the small screen as Joseph 'Father Joe' Binghoffer in Fox's sitcom Welcome to Flatch. Wilson is known for her work in the horror genre, including titles like The Haunting of Hill House, Annabelle: Creation, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. Wilson will next be seen in Netflix's new horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher, which is created by modern horror master Mike Flanagan.

Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky has been financed by Media Finance Capital and Rainmaker Films. It is said that the sequel will be released in early 2023 by Quiver Distribution. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates regarding Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky.