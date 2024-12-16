A wrestling superstar is coming to the Star Trek franchise. Professional wrestler Becky Lynch is joining the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Lynch revealed her role on the upcoming series on her Twitter account.

In the short video, Lynch expresses her excitement about joining the Star Trek universe, and teases that she'll be a member of the "bridge crew" - whether that's an actual reference to her role or a euphemism for the cast in general remains unknown. Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, began wrestling in her native Ireland, and joined the WWE in 2013. She quickly became a fan-favorite in the federation, taking the nickname "The Man" and cultivating an underdog persona. She has held a number of title belts, and is currently taking a break from wrestling; she has a daughter with her husband, fellow wrestler Seth Rollins. She made her film debut in the WWE-produced The Marine 6: Close Quarters, and has also acted in the animated wrestling comedy Rumble and the TV series Young Rock, as Cyndi Lauper.

What Do We Know About 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'?

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set in the 32nd century, in the wake of a disaster, "The Burn," that devastated the galaxy. Decades later, the Federation is rebuilding, and has reopened Starfleet Academy. The student body will be played by a number of up-and-coming young actors, including Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, and Sandro Rosta. Meanwhile, there will be some familiar faces from the franchise in the faculty: Star Trek: Discovery's Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), and Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) will be part of the cast, as will Star Trek: Voyager's holographic Doctor (Robert Picardo). Oscar-winner Holly Hunter will play the Academy's chancellor, while Gina Yashere will also play an instructor. Menacing all of them is a villain played by Paul Giamatti. No release date has yet been announced for the Paramount+ series, but Picardo revealed in an interview that early 2026 is a possibility. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which will feature Tatiana Maslany.

Lynch won't be the first veteran of the squared circle to beam into the Star Trek franchise. Dwayne Johnson made one of his earliest acting appearances on an episode of Voyager, playing an alien gladiator; despite his alien makeup, he still Rock Bottomed his opponent, then flashed the crowd The People's Eyebrow. Fellow wrestler The Big Show guested on an episode of Enterprise, playing an Orion slave trader.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is in post-production, and may be released in early 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.