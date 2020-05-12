‘Becky’ Trailer Finds Kevin James Playing a Nazi Who Messes With the Wrong Little Girl

There are few straight-to-VOD movies that the Collider staff is more excited for than Becky, a new indie thriller starring Kevin James as a Nazi who messes with the wrong little girl.

Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment released a trailer online late last week, and when I realized today that we’d forgotten to post it, I moved as quickly as I could to rectify our mistake, as the world needs to know about this movie, which looks f-ed up in the best way possible.

Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott directed from a script by Nick Morris and Ruckus and Lane Skye. The genre film stars Lulu Wilson as Becky, a spunky and rebellious teenager whose father (Joel McHale) brings her to a remote lake house for a weekend getaway in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts suddenly invade the house, led by the merciless Dominick (James).

Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet co-star in the R-rated movie, which was originally slated for a theatrical release, but will now invade VOD platforms on June 5. Watch the trailer below and then hit the comments section to tell me how you feel about The King of Queens star having a giant swastika tattooed on the back of his head. I don’t know what compelled James to make this is his first dramatic role, but I sure do respect his commitment to the character. It’s a… big swing, to say the least.