Legendary Kentucky Derby rider Isaac Murphy is set to be the focus of a new biopic from Better Late Than Never (BLTN) Productions. While little has been revealed about the exact plot details Become the Wind will feature, the filmmakers have an impressive history to pull from. Murphy made his mark on the world of horse racing in the late 1800s, becoming the first jockey to win the Kentucky Derby on three occasions in 1884, 1890, and 1891. Over a century later his career remains one of the greatest of all time, with a 44% winning rate that has yet to be topped in the industry.

Today, actor and producer Max Adler alongside BLTN announced that they would be teaming up with PPAATH, a Kentucky-based nonprofit founded by Leon Nichols and Calvin Davis that will serve as consulting producers on the film. At PPAATH, Nichols and Davis seek to "Illuminate early horse racing achievements within the African American community through a broader lens of the sport's rich, diverse, and illustrious past." Murphy is a giant in the sport, having made history as a Black man in a space that was rapidly being taken over by white riders at the time.

Speaking of the project, LeeAnne Pronitis-Matusek President of BLTN Productions & Adler said in a statement, "We are humbled to have PPAATH founders, Leon Nichols and Calvin Davis’ wisdom, time, and energy as film Consulting Producers to help share Isaac Murphy's incredible story." In a follow-up, Nichols said, "It's an honor for Calvin and I to be associated with your project. You have beautifully weaved the most important people in Isaac's circle that'll assuredly help audiences understand how he became one of America's ‘First Great Sports Stars.’" No casting announcements have been made yet for the movie, however, the screenplay has been penned by Rick Stone, Stephen Von Mason, and Steve Firestone.

Image via Black History Heroes

More Historical Biopics on the Big Screen

Murphy's isn't the only iconic history to get the feature film treatment recently. Last month, Kelvin Harrison Jr. brought to life Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, in Chevalier. The film shines a light on the life of Bologne who was the first well-known Black classical musician. In her review of the movie, Collider's Maggie Lovitt called Chevalier "the perfect marriage of fact and fiction, bringing to life a story of a figure history tried to forget."

Become the Wind does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned at Collider for further information when it becomes available. In the meantime, you can watch a previous interview with Harrison down below.