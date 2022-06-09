Ahead of the release of Becoming Elizabeth, Starz unveiled a new clip from the first episode of the series, which sees the titular Tudor princess played by Alicia von Rittberg encountering her brother's uncle and one of her potential suitors, Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen). Orphaned and made a political pawn alongside Prince Edward (Oliver Zetterström) and her sister Mary (Romola Garai), young Elizabeth has to deal with the constant struggle for power among the opportunists of the English court and Thomas is one who constantly has his eye on her.

Although the clip comes from the very beginning of the series, it's already clear the interest Seymour has in young Elizabeth. As she talks with the nobleman, he asks if she remembers him, expressing delight when she answers yes. Moreover, when she asks in turn if he'd remember her if she wasn't the princess, he rises from his seat to get uncomfortably close to her, remarking that her face is something he wouldn't forget. Even the way he says goodnight to her as she's taken back to her room subtly implies how he's watching over her, waiting to make his move when the time is right.

Also starring in the series alongside Rittberg and Cullen is Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, the widow of Henry VIII whom Seymour quickly marries, and John Heffernan as the Duke of Sommerset who quickly claims the position of Lord Protector in the wake of Henry's death. Rounding out the cast of royalty and opportunists are Jamie Blackley, Alexandra Gilbreath, Jamie Parker, Leo Bill, Bella Ramsey, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, and Olivier Huband.

Becoming Elizabeth hails from screenwriter Anya Reiss, an award-winning playwright who's best known on the small screen for working on EastEnders and Ackley Bridge. She serves as writer, creator, and executive producer alongside George Ormond and George Faber for The Forge. Lisa Osborne is also on board as a producer.

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg (Fury, “Charité,” “Genius”), was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang, “The Romanoffs”), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary, played by Romola Garai ("The Hour," "The Miniaturist”) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

Becoming Elizabeth releases Sunday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on Starz. Check out the clip from the first episode below.

https://www.starz.com/videos/embed/34558a11-0c2d-450c-a2fd-d35084c35079?footer=false&cid=1264218