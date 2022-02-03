The first official images of Starz's new original series Becoming Elizabeth have just dropped on the web. The series will focus on the youth of Queen Elizabeth I and features German actress Alicia von Rittberg in the title role. The series is created by British playwright Anya Reiss and is a co-production between America and Britain. On top of von Rittberg, Becoming Elizabeth stars Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, and Bella Ramsey.

The first four official stills released for Becoming Elizabeth feature both Alicia von Rittberg as Elizabeth Tudor and Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour. Two feature Cullen, with one showcasing the actor in character riding a horse through a gray background while the other simply depicts him stoically looking out the window in costume. The other two depict von Rittberg in character as well, dressed to the nines while sporting a serious expression in one and standing up looking off into the distance while wearing what looks like a cape of sorts in the other.

Becoming Elizabeth is one of several upcoming Starz original series. The others include political drama Gaslit which is set to premiere this April, as well as two period dramas, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Serpent Queen. Becoming Elizabeth will serve as the first leading role in an American series for star von Rittberg. She is largely known internationally for her role in the war movie Fury, starring Brad Pitt, and was last seen in the 2020 biography film Resistance. Tom Cullen is known for appearing in shows like Knightfall and Black Mirror and movies such as Weekend and Castle in the Ground. He can currently be seen on Apple TV's Invasion and will next appear in the upcoming movie My Happy Ending, in addition to Becoming Elizabeth. This will be the first time Anya Reiss will serve as showrunner, after writing countless episodes of the classic British shows Eastenders and Ackley Bridge.

The eight-episode first season of Becoming Elizabeth began production in March of last year, but it's not clear whether it has wrapped or not. Since the first stills have just been released, it might be safe to assume that the show is starting to get prepped for release. There is no official release date as of now, but that should change shortly, and a trailer seems to be on the horizon.

Check out the first official stills of Becoming Elizabeth below:

