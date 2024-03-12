The Big Picture Daniel Brühl embodies Karl Lagerfeld's early days in the sleek and stylish trailer for the upcoming series.

The show will explore Lagerfeld's rise to fashion fame and blend personal life with professional endeavors.

Brühl will also star in the comedic superhero series, The Franchise, marking a departure from his more serious roles.

Just when you thought Daniel Brühl (All Quiet On the Western Front) couldn’t get any more suave and debonair, Disney steps up to the plate and drops the first trailer for its six-episode series, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. Set years before the iconic fashion designer would go gray and tie his hair back into a ponytail, everything about the Golden Globe-nominated actor screams Lagerfeld - from his well-fitted suits to his recognizable sunglasses. Also spotted in the debut teaser are supporting members of the knock-out ensemble, which include Théodore Pellerin (Beau is Afraid) and Arnaud Valois (Good Grief).

Set to the iconic 1978 Blondie bop, “Heart of Glass,” the trailer for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, showcases the early days of the fashion icon’s rise to prominence. With an eye for design that had yet to be spotted by other industry greats of the time, Lagerfeld marched to the beat of his own drummer. Blending the personal with the professional, the clip teases that audiences will also learn about what went on in his downtime, when Lagerfeld wasn’t sketching out his latest vision, with the Parisian designer living it up under the disco ball and grooving on the dancefloor.

Filling out the ensemble cast alongside Brühl, Pellerin, and Valois will be Alex Lutz (Vortex) as Yves Saint Laurent co-founder Pierre Bergé, Agnės Jaoui (The Sweet Escape) as Gabrielle Aghion, the founder of the Chloé fashion house and one of the driving forces behind Lagerfeld’s success, fashion designer Jeanne Damas as Paloma Picasso, singer Claire Laffut as Loulou de La Falaise, Sunnyi Melles (Triangle of Sadness) as Marlene Dietrich, Paul Spera (On the Line) as Andy Warhol, and Lisa Kreuzer (Dark) as Lagerfeld’s mother, Elisabeth Lagerfeld.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (2024) Follows the rise of Karl Lagerfeld in the 1970s Parisian fashion world and his rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent's partner Pierre Berge, as well as his love story with Jacques de Bascher. Release Date June 7, 2024 Cast Daniel Brühl , Agnès Jaoui , Théodore Pellerin , Alex Lutz , Julia Faure , Jeanne Damas , Arnaud Valois , Théodora Breux Main Genre Biography Seasons 1 Creator(s) Raphaëlle Bacqué

Daniel Brühl Gets Silly In His Next Role

Beyond what will be yet another serious drama for the actor who’s added his name to such titles as Inglourious Basterds, Rush, and TNT’s The Alienist, Brühl will soon be seen in the Sam Mendes-created satirical superhero series, The Franchise. Starring alongside names like Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes, and Darren Goldstein, Brühl plays a director tasked with bringing audiences the next big superhero movie. During an interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Brühl shared his excitement to have been finally cast in a comedy project.

“That’s what we don’t have in Germany—we are not really funny. Some of the guys who think they’re funny are not funny. I mean, it was never my cup of tea, so I always bow my hat. Even the Austrians, Felix [Kammerer] is funny, the Austrians are funny! So I was always trying to get a foot in a top comedy, but it’s very difficult for a German. And also, I said a trillion times to Sam Mendes, “Thanks for choosing a German,” because I’m the only one who’s not English or American. He was looking for a director who could be from anywhere, and so when he said yes eventually, I said, “Oh my god, thank you!” And Sam said, “You know, you’re very funny for being a German.” [Laughs] And so when we shot the pilot, we had so much fun.”

You can check out the first trailer for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld below and watch it when all six episodes hit Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the U.S. on June 7.