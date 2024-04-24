The Big Picture Dive into the 1970s Parisian fashion scene with Hulu's new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, starring Daniel Brühl as the iconic designer.

Experience Lagerfeld's journey to fame and rivalry with Pierre Bergé, showcasing his rise in the fashion world before Chanel and Fendi.

Premiering on June 7, 2024, the series also explores Lagerfeld's relationships and high-end lifestyle in iconic locations like Paris and Monaco.

Hulu has unveiled a new trailer for Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, a highly anticipated French television series that is set to give audiences a closer look at the celebrated fashion designer's earlier years before he became one of the industry's most successful names. Scheduled to hit the streaming platform on June 7, 2024, the biographical drama stars Daniel Brühl (All Quiet On the Western Front) as the iconic Karl Lagerfeld.

The newly released trailer highlights the late Lagerfeld's journey into 1970s Parisian fashion and his rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent co-founder Pierre Bergé. Set in 1972, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will see the fashion icon act on his dreams and passion, which ultimately led to his career reaching greater heights, having been named as one of the greatest fashion designers of all time. Throughout his fruitful career, Lagerfeld also served as the head designer of some of the most well-known fashion houses, like Chanel and Fendi.

As he explores the world of fashion in places like Paris, Monaco, and Rome, the upcoming series will also delve deeper into his relationship with Jacques de Bascher. Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will also emphasize not only the designer's rise to recognition but also his upbeat lifestyle and high-end status. According to Variety, the six-episode series — adapted from Raphaëlle Bacqué’s Kaiser Karl — received a standing ovation during its world premiere at Canneseries.

"Becoming Karl Lagerfeld plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco, and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture," the logline reads.

Who Is in 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld'?

Close

In addition to Brühl, an award-winning actor known for his breakout roles in Inglourious Basterds, The Bourne Ultimatum, Captain America: Civil War, and The Cloverfield Paradox, the series also features impressive cast members including the likes of Alex Lutz (Vortex) as Pierre Bergé, Arnaud Valois (Good Grief) as Yves Saint Laurent, Agnės Jaoui (The Sweet Escape) as Gabrielle Aghion, Sunnyi Melles (Triangle of Sadness) as Marlene Dietrich, Paul Spera (On the Line) as Andy Warhol, Lisa Kreuzer (Dark) as Elisabeth Lagerfeld, Rouje founder Jeanne Damas as Paloma Picasso, and singer-songwriter Claire Laffut as Loulou de La Falaise.

All six episodes of Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally on June 7. You can check out the latest trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.