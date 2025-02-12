Becoming Led Zeppelin may have finished outside the top five at the box office this weekend, but the film still earned a per-theater total of nearly $7,000, the second-highest of any movie playing in theaters. Success for Becoming Led Zeppelin didn’t stop there, as the documentary film managed to earn more on Monday than Sunday, with its Monday haul leveling out at $300,00 after earning $297,000 on Sunday. This may be only a $3,000 difference, but earning more on the following Monday than on Sunday at the box office is almost unheard of; Becoming Led Zeppelin was the only movie on screens Monday to do so. For comparison, other movies at the top of the box office like Dog Man dropped 56% from Sunday to Monday, while Heart Eyes, Love Hurts, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Companion all dropped more than 60% from Sunday to Monday.

With two new arrivals in theaters this weekend, there was quite a stir at the top of the box office standings, but that didn’t stop Pete Davidson’s Dog Man from taking the top spot again after grossing $13.7 million, a 62% drop from the weekend before where it earned $36 million. Finishing in second and third at the box office this weekend were the two aforementioned new arrivals, Heart Eyes (Jordana Brewster) and Love Hurts (Ke Huy Quan), which earned $8.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively. Three other movies finished ahead of Becoming Led Zeppelin this weekend; Mufasa: The Lion King earned $4 million, Companion (Jack Quaid) earned $3 million, and One of Them Days earned $2.8 million to Becoming Led Zeppelin’s $2.5 million opening.

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Beat Several Major Blockbusters This Weekend From Limited Screens

Finishing this weekend at the #7 spot at the box office, Becoming Led Zeppelin beat the former #1, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which earned $1.7 million this weekend. Becoming Led Zeppelin also had no trouble defeating Mark Wahlberg or Mel Gibson at the box office, with their combined effort in Flight Risk not being enough to topple the musical documentary. Becoming Led Zeppelin even finished ahead of Moana 2, A Complete Unknown (Timothée Chalamet), and The Brutalist at the box office this weekend.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is now playing in select theaters before expanding to more screens this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Becoming Led Zeppelin Release Date September 2, 2021 Runtime 137 minutes Cast Jimmy Page Self

John Paul Jones

John Bonham

Robert Plant

FIND TICKETS