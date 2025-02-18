Becoming Led Zeppelin made waves at the box office over the weekend of February 7 when it debuted to $2.5 million from less than 400 screens, giving it a per-theater gross of nearly $7,000, and while the documentary film expanded into more theaters this weekend, things didn’t exactly go according to plan. Despite adding roughly 700 screens, Becoming Led Zeppelin dropped 32% during its second weekend in theaters, earning only $1.7 million. This still helped the film reach the $5 million mark at the domestic box office and $6 million globally thanks to $900,000 from international markets, but it’s certainly not what Sony Pictures had in mind as it moved into more theaters. The film fell from the #7 spot to the #10 spot this past weekend.

During its first weekend in theaters, Becoming Led Zeppelin fell behind the obvious new arrivals like Heart Eyes and Love Hurts, while also dropping behind Mufasa: The Lion King, but the film still finished ahead of major blockbusters like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2. Becoming Led Zeppelin narrowly managed to avoid falling out of the top 10 during its second weekend in theaters, still beating Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2 while also having no trouble besting Flight Risk and A Complete Unknown, but it fell behind Ne Zha 2, One of Them Days, and Companion. Only time will tell how Becoming Led Zeppelin will perform beyond its second weekend in theaters, but after earning less money despite expanding into more theaters, Sony Pictures may need to rethink its strategy.

What Movies Are Coming to Theaters Soon?

After contending with Captain America: Brave New World at the box office this weekend, Becoming Led Zeppelin will also have several other newcomers to face off against this next weekend after Valentine’s Day. Cleaner, the action thriller starring Star Wars veteran Daisy Ridley, has been set to debut in theaters this weekend, and the film also comes from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell. The Monkey will also release in theaters everywhere this weekend, and it is the first film from director Osgood Perkins since he teamed up with Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe last year for Longlegs, which grossed over $125 million at the global box office.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is now playing in limited theaters.

