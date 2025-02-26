Becoming Led Zeppelin has had an interesting story at the box office since it first arrived on screens the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The film grossed $2.5 million from only 369 theaters during its debut, giving it a per-theater gross of nearly $7,000, but then after expanding to more screens during its second weekend in theaters, it dropped 32% to $1.7 million despite then playing on over 1,000 screens. More recently, Becoming Led Zeppelin fell to $974,000 this weekend at the box office, and after also adding another $130,000 on Monday, February 24, the film has now safely passed $7.5 million at the domestic box office. Becoming Led Zeppelin has also earned $1.5 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $9 million.

Although it dropped roughly 100 screens between its second and third weekend in theaters, Becoming Led Zeppelin still earned a respectable amount and is poised to pass the $10 million mark by the end of this weekend, if not sooner. Becoming Led Zeppelin finished in the #7 spot during its first weekend in theaters, with its $2.5 million being enough to beat Mark Wahlberg’s Flight Risk and even Moana 2, but still falling well short of Dog Man and Mufasa: The Lion King. The musical documentary then fell outside the top 10 during its second weekend in theaters, landing in the #11 spot after grossing $1.7 million. However, it still managed to beat A Complete Unknown despite earning significantly less than Heart Eyes. Becoming Led Zeppelin dropped only one spot this weekend, finishing at #12.

How Did Things Shake Out at the Box Office This Weekend?

Captain America: Brave New World took the top spot at the box office this weekend with a $28 million performance, but it still experienced a frightening drop of 68% from the weekend prior. Finishing in the second and third place spots were The Monkey and Paddington in Peru, which added $14 million and $6.5 million to their domestic totals, respectively. Rounding out the rest of the top five were Dog Man, which scored $5.8 million during its fourth weekend in theaters, and Ne Zha 2 earning $3 million. Ne Zha 2 has also grossed over $1.7 billion internationally.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is still playing in limited theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Source: The Numbers