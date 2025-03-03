January and February usually aren’t the most stacked for box office performance, but there are normally some underrated hits that shine through the cracks and earn more than expected. One of the biggest surprises at the start of the year has been Becoming Led Zeppelin, the documentary detailing the rise to stardom of the classic band. Becoming Led Zeppelin earned another $740,000 during its fourth full weekend in theaters, which was enough to push the film past the $10 million global mark. Most of Becoming Led Zeppelin’s box office earnings have come from domestic markets, where it has earned $8.6 million, but it has also added $1.5 million internationally to help it reach its new total. The film was written and directed by Bernard MacMahon with Allison McGourty also earning a writing credit.

Becoming Led Zeppelin has had a roller coaster of a journey in theaters thus far since it debuted over the weekend of February 7. The documentary film earned $2.5 million in its premiere weekend from only 369 screens, landing in the #7 spot at the box office behind Mufasa: The Lion King and One of Them Days, but it managed to finish ahead of Flight Risk and Moana 2. Becoming Led Zeppelin then expanded onto more screens over the weekend of February 14, but it dropped from $2.5 million to $1.7 million, a 32% fall that also saw it exit the top 10, earning the #11 spot. Becoming Led Zeppelin has since earned less than $1 million during its two most recent weekends in theaters, and it’s also dropping screens by the day.

