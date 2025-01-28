Many of the best concert experiences come with unique band posters made to commemorate the occasion. Ahead of the arrival of the Led Zeppelin documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin in IMAX theaters next week, the company behind the premium film format is ensuring fans with a whole lotta love for the band will come away with an art print that shows "all that glitters is gold." Collider can offer an exclusive look at a new poster now available for purchase on the IMAX store that reflects the psychedelic style of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham during their rise to superstardom. The piece is designed by the film's director, Bernard MacMahon, as an ideal accompanying collectible for the four bandmates' journey to finding each other, starting the iconic rock group, and becoming the number one band in the world.

The background of the poster is all gold, referencing the opening lyrics of "Stairway to Heaven" while making the piece shine bright. Red and white are then used to contrast and align with color schemes on some of the band's albums like Mothership or their self-titled debut. There's an ethereal quality to it with a woman with flowing hair appearing to hold up the very title of the documentary as the sun shines down. Featuring a signature Zeppelin flying over everything, it has the look of a greatest hit album that pays homage to their best-known song and the groovy era that launched them into the stratosphere.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is the first officially sanctioned documentary about the legendary rock band, and it's billed as MacMahon's odyssey through their origins, exploring who they are both as people and artists. It first follows the four bandmates' separate endeavors in the music industry throughout the 1960s before they cross paths in the summer of 1968 and begin their ascendance as a group the following year. The entire story is told by Led Zeppelin in their own words, save for the late Bonham, who is featured in never-before-heard archival interviews. A hybrid documentary and concert, the film contains a treasure trove of rare or completely unseen footage from the band's personal archives, with full videos of performances from their early tours throughout the U.S. and U.K. Considering how Led Zeppelin has largely remained out of the spotlight in years since, it's a rare opportunity to step directly into the heights of their performing days as each member opens up in exclusive commentary.

What Else Is Bernard MacMahon Known for?

MacMahon is the perfect choice to dive deep into all things Zeppelin thanks to his sterling music documentary resume. He's best known for the American Epic film series, which explores the widespread impact of the first recordings of American roots music. As a portrait of how the early music industry evolved and changed the world around it, the series has earned widespread praise from critics and plenty of accolades from the festival circuit, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Direction. Building on that, he also helmed The American Epic Sessions chronicling the restoration of the first electrical sound-recording system and the attempts of over 20 artists from Nas to Elton John, Alabama Shakes, Jack White, Ana Gabriel, and Steve Martin to capture songs with it. Becoming Led Zeppelin marks MacMahon's first directorial effort since his landmark series and is the culmination of years of research with help from his screenwriting and production partner, Allison McGourty.

Becoming Led Zeppelin climbs the stairway to IMAX theaters exclusively on February 7. Before that, fans can pick up the new art print at the IMAX store through the link below. Check out the trailer for the documentary above and see the poster below.

Image via Altitude Film

