Although none of the three new arrivals failed to take the top spot from Dog Man at the box office this weekend, some performed better than others. One of the newcomers was Becoming Led Zeppelin, the musical documentary that hit limited screens this weekend before it expands into more theaters this weekend. Becoming Led Zeppelin earned $2.5 million at the box office this weekend, finishing as the eighth highest-grossing movie and beyond other new arrivals Love Hurts and Heart Eyes. However, while not reaching the same total box office heights as its competition, Becoming Led Zeppelin earned its box office total from only 369 screens, leaving it with a per-theater gross of nearly $7,000. This is more than any movie playing in theaters except Parthenope, the A24 flick that earned $31,000 from 4 screens, a $7,900 per-theater total.

Becoming Led Zeppelin didn’t earn as much as newer arrivals, but it also was beaten by several movies that have been playing in theaters for quite some time. Mufasa: The Lion King finished with $3.9 million this weekend despite it being its eighth full weekend in theaters, taking the #4 spot behind the aforementioned Dog Man, Heart Eyes, and Love Hurts. The only other movies to finish ahead of Becoming Led Zeppelin in overall gross this weekend were Companion, the psychological horror thriller starring Jack Quaid ($3 million), One of Them Days, the buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA ($3 million), and Flight Risk, the aviation thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson ($2.6 million). Becoming Led Zeppelin also beat Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ($1.7 million) this weekend.

Becoming Led Zeppelin Has a Major Competitor Coming Next Weekend

As Becoming Led Zeppelin expands into more theaters this weekend, it will clash with Captain America: Brave New World, the first MCU movie and first blockbuster of 2025 that also hits theaters this weekend. Becoming Led Zeppelin will certainly not be in the same arena as the fourth Captain America movie starring Anthony Mackie, but it likely will take some of the attention away from its larger debut. Becoming Led Zeppelin was written by Allision McGourty and Bernard McMahon and with McMahon also directing the documentary film.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is now playing in limited theaters before it expands onto more screens this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Becoming Led Zeppelin Release Date September 2, 2021 Runtime 137 minutes Cast Jimmy Page Self

John Paul Jones

John Bonham

Robert Plant

FIND TICKETS